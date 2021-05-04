Kennedy & Vine to Host Grand Opening on Saturday

The Public Is Invited To Browse A Selection Of Over 300 Plants

ATLANTIC HIGHLANDS, NJ, April 22, 2021 — Kennedy & Vine, a new retail space featuring a diverse array of indoor plants, is hosting a grand opening celebration on Saturday, May 8 beginning at 11 a.m. The public is invited. Atlantic Highlands Mayor Loretta Gluckstein will officially cut the ribbon at 11 a.m. and say a few words to guests.

The store is located at 60 First Avenue, Atlantic Highlands, N.J. 07716 and is owned by Jennifer Spina, a Keansburg resident and former travel coordinator who parlayed her passion for plants into a business. Her goal is to create a welcoming atmosphere for both beginners as well as plant aficionados. “It’s no secret that plants make us happier, healthier, boost creativity and relieve stress. They are even known to clean the air we breathe. With current circumstances increasing the amount of time we spend at home, it is more important than ever to create a harmonious environment. Plants are therapeutic and artistically-pleasing and can help,” stated Spina.

Kennedy & Vine offers plant consultative services, decorative pots & containers, macrame hanging pots, soy candles and potting soils & mixes.

For more information or to reach Jennifer Spina, call the store at (732) 708-3466. Her email address is This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. . The website is www.kennedyandvine.com.

“Plants Make People Happy”