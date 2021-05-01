Monmouth County has 85 additional positive cases of COVID-19

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Commissioner Director Thomas A. Arnone and County Commissioner Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that today, May 1, there are 85 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County. There are zero new deaths being reported today related to COVID-19 in Monmouth County.

Monmouth County has COVID-19 vaccine appointments available for next week at Brookdale Community College. Vaccine appointments are available for residents who are 18 years old or older and those who work or attend school in Monmouth County. The County-operated sites administer the Moderna vaccine, which is not approved for anyone under the age of 18.

To schedule an appointment, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.

Monmouth County will offer free COVID-19 testing for County residents on Wednesday, May 5 in Freehold Borough from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Freehold Boro Fire Dept. located at 49 W. Main Street. Residents should note the clinic has 200 tests and once those are administered, the clinic will close for the day.

Information about the County’s COVID-19 testing program is available on www.visitmonmouth.com. Residents are encouraged to fill out the testing requisition form ahead of testing in order to expedite the process.

The County Commissioners and the Monmouth County Health Department (MCHD) are reminding residents to do their part to slow the spread by practicing social distancing, wearing a face covering when social distancing is not possible, not gathering in large crowds, washing their hands and staying home when sick.

The breakdown of positive COVID-19 cases by municipality is as follows:

1-May 30-Apr Aberdeen: 1869 1866 Allenhurst: 70 70 Allentown: 134 134 Asbury Park: 1688 1685 Atlantic Highlands: 340 339 Avon-by-the-Sea: 192 192 Belmar: 541 540 Bradley Beach: 361 360 Brielle: 567 566 Colts Neck: 996 996 Deal: 270 270 Eatontown: 1658 1659 Englishtown: 229 229 Fair Haven: 496 496 Farmingdale: 160 160 Freehold Borough: 1599 1601 Freehold Township: 3597 3585 Hazlet: 2069 2065 Highlands: 364 363 Holmdel: 1603 1601 Howell: 5468 5460 Interlaken: 81 81 Keansburg: 1198 1197 Keyport: 684 684 Lake Como: 175 174 Little Silver: 605 604 Loch Arbour: 24 24 Long Branch: 4239 4235 Manalapan: 4016 4009 Manasquan: 575 575 Marlboro: 3488 3483 Matawan: 1095 1094 Middletown: 6333 6328 Millstone Township: 928 929 Monmouth Beach: 335 334 Neptune City: 509 509 Neptune Township: 3369 3369 Ocean: 3135 3128 Oceanport: 639 639 Red Bank: 1709 1706 Roosevelt: 55 55 Rumson: 677 676 Sea Bright: 140 140 Sea Girt: 163 163 Shrewsbury Borough: 515 515 Shrewsbury Township: 112 112 Spring Lake: 242 242 Spring Lake Heights: 386 386 Tinton Falls: 1782 1777 Union Beach: 604 604 Upper Freehold: 548 547 Wall: 2620 2619 West Long Branch: 1144 1143 Unknown: 0 0

Residents with general questions or concerns about the COVID-19 are able to contact the MCHD phone bank by calling 732-845-2070 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.

When the phone bank is not operational, please visit the MCHD website at www.visitmonmouth.com/health for general information related to COVID-19. Residents can also visit the NJ 211 website for additional information at www.nj211.org/coronavirus-covid-19 or by dialing 2-1-1.

If you would like to read more Monmouth County news updates and information regarding the COVID-19 situation, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.