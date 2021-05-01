AHHerald Search

Monmouth County has 85 additional positive cases of COVID-19

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Commissioner Director Thomas A. Arnone and County Commissioner Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that today, May 1, there are 85 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County. There are zero new deaths being reported today related to COVID-19 in Monmouth County.

Monmouth County has COVID-19 vaccine appointments available for next week at Brookdale Community College. Vaccine appointments are available for residents who are 18 years old or older and those who work or attend school in Monmouth County. The County-operated sites administer the Moderna vaccine, which is not approved for anyone under the age of 18.

To schedule an appointment, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.

Monmouth County will offer free COVID-19 testing for County residents on Wednesday, May 5 in Freehold Borough from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Freehold Boro Fire Dept. located at 49 W. Main Street. Residents should note the clinic has 200 tests and once those are administered, the clinic will close for the day.

Information about the County’s COVID-19 testing program is available on www.visitmonmouth.com. Residents are encouraged to fill out the testing requisition form ahead of testing in order to expedite the process.

The County Commissioners and the Monmouth County Health Department (MCHD) are reminding residents to do their part to slow the spread by practicing social distancing, wearing a face covering when social distancing is not possible, not gathering in large crowds, washing their hands and staying home when sick.

The breakdown of positive COVID-19 cases by municipality is as follows:

 

  1-May    

 30-Apr

Aberdeen:

1869

1866

Allenhurst:

70

70

Allentown:

134

134

Asbury Park:

1688

1685

Atlantic Highlands:

340

339

Avon-by-the-Sea:

192

192

Belmar:

541

540

Bradley Beach:

361

360

Brielle:

567

566

Colts Neck:

996

996

Deal:

270

270

Eatontown:

1658

1659

Englishtown:

229

229

Fair Haven:

496

496

Farmingdale:

160

160

Freehold Borough:

1599

1601

Freehold Township:

3597

3585

Hazlet:

2069

2065

Highlands:

364

363

Holmdel:

1603

1601

Howell:

5468

5460

Interlaken:

81

81

Keansburg:

1198

1197

Keyport:

684

684

Lake Como:

175

174

Little Silver:

605

604

Loch Arbour:

24

24

Long Branch:

4239

4235

Manalapan:

4016

4009

Manasquan:

575

575

Marlboro:

3488

3483

Matawan:

1095

1094

Middletown:

6333

6328

Millstone Township:

928

929

Monmouth Beach:

335

334

Neptune City:

509

509

Neptune Township:

3369

3369

Ocean:

3135

3128

Oceanport:

639

639

Red Bank:

1709

1706

Roosevelt:

55

55

Rumson:

677

676

Sea Bright:

140

140

Sea Girt:

163

163

Shrewsbury Borough:

515

515

Shrewsbury Township:

112

112

Spring Lake:

242

242

Spring Lake Heights:

386

386

Tinton Falls:

1782

1777

Union Beach:

604

604

Upper Freehold:

548

547

Wall:

2620

2619

West Long Branch:

1144

1143

Unknown:

0

0

 

 

Residents with general questions or concerns about the COVID-19 are able to contact the MCHD phone bank by calling 732-845-2070 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.

 

When the phone bank is not operational, please visit the MCHD website at www.visitmonmouth.com/health for general information related to COVID-19. Residents can also visit the NJ 211 website for additional information at www.nj211.org/coronavirus-covid-19 or by dialing 2-1-1.

 

If you would like to read more Monmouth County news updates and information regarding the COVID-19 situation, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.

