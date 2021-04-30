Middletown South's William Clifton Named National Cross Country Coach of the Year

MIDDLETOWN, NJ - After landing state and regional Cross Country Coach of the Year honors earlier this year, Middletown South's William Clifton was named the top scholastic girls cross country coach in the nation by the National Federation of High Schools.

Clifton has been at the helm of the Eagles Cross Country program for 19 years, and under his guidance the Eagles have soared to 12 division championships, three Monmouth County crowns and two Shore Conference titles. At the NJSIAA level, Middletown South has earned seven sectional championships and two group titles.

"I'm just thankful to have had the opportunity all these years to be a positive influence on a teenager's life. I have to thank the team for having confidence and believing in the staff, and for just being strong women, not only as athletes, but as people," said Clifton during an April 27 recognition ceremony prior to the Board of Education Voting Meeting."

Congratulations to Coach Clifton on this wonderful and well-deserved honor!