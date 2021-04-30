Asbury Park Man Arrested for Attempted Murder in 2019 Shooting Incident

FREEHOLD – An Asbury Park man has been arrested and charged for his role in a shooting that took place in Asbury Park in 2019, announced Monmouth County Prosecutor Christopher J. Gramiccioni.

Sudan Harris, 30, Asbury Park has been arrested and charged with one count of first degree attempted murder, one count of second degree possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose and one count of second degree unlawful possession of weapon.

At approximately 1:12 p.m. on Friday, October 18, 2019, the Asbury Park Police Department responded to reports of a shooting incident on Washington Avenue in the City of Asbury Park. Upon arrival, officers discovered a 25 year old male victim with an apparent gunshot wound. The victim was taken to a local hospital for non-life threatening injuries and later released. A joint investigation by the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office and the Asbury Park Police subsequently revealed the person responsible for shooting the victim was Sudan Harris.

With the assistance of the United States Marshals Regional Task Force, the Monmouth County Sheriff’s Office, and Asbury Park Police Department, Harris was taken into custody and transported to the Monmouth County Corrections Institution as he awaits his First Appearance and Detention Hearing.

Anyone with information about this case is urged to call Detective Keith Finkelstein of the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office at 1-800-533-7443 or Asbury Park Police Department Detective Daniel Savastano at 732-774-1300.

Anyone who feels the need to remain anonymous but has information about a crime can submit a tip to Monmouth County Crime Stoppers by calling their confidential telephone tip-line at 1-800-671-4400; or by downloading and using the free P3 Tips mobile app (available for iOS and Android - https://www.p3tips.com/community/index.htm).

If convicted of attempted murder, Harris faces up to 20 years in a New Jersey state prison, subject to the provisions of the "No Early Release Act" (NERA) requiring him to serve 85 percent of the sentence imposed before becoming eligible for release on parole. He would also be under parole supervision for five years following his release from state prison.

If convicted of the weapons offenses, Harris faces up to 10 years in a New Jersey state prison, with a mandatory minimum parole ineligibility of 42 months pursuant to the Graves Act.

The case is assigned to Monmouth County Assistant Prosecutor Caitlin Sidley of the Office’s Major Crimes Bureau.

Despite these charges, every defendant is presumed innocent, unless and until found guilty beyond a reasonable doubt, following a trial at which the defendant has all of the trial rights guaranteed by the U.S. Constitution and State law.