Impact 100 Jersey Coast Has Raised Over $2 Million to Help Local Nonprofits

Since being founded in 2015, the powerful women's philanthropy group has contribued new grants to transformational programs in Monmouth County

MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ - Impact 100 Jersey Coast, a women’s grantmaking collective, is pleased to announce they successfully closed their sixth annual member drive bringing their total to date to over $2 million in grants awarded to local Monmouth County nonprofits!

In 2021, despite a lingering global pandemic, 430 members joined the all-female volunteer group which will provide 4 grants of $107,500 this year. Women of different ages & backgrounds came together to combine charitable dollars, experience, and energy to make a tangible difference in our area.

“Despite the challenges of holding an all virtual membership drive we are thrilled with our membership turnout,” states Lori Missig, Impact 100 Jersey Coast’s Membership Chair. “We are grateful to our many returning members and to the nearly 90 new women who joined our 2021 membership class.”

This year Impact 100 Jersey Coast is focused on expanding the involvement and recruitment of a more diverse population of membership, with the aim of adding new voices and insights to its grant-making process. President and CoFounder Deirdre Spiropoulos commented, “Bringing more diverse perspectives to our membership enriches both our organization and our grantmaking–and ultimately amplifies our impact in the community.”

Now that the membership class is finalized, the Impact 100 Jersey Coast 2021 grant process is open. As a first step, interested nonprofit organizations serving Monmouth County should visit Impact100JerseyCoast.org to review the guidelines and submit an Eligibility Form by May 14.

Once eligibility is confirmed, applicants will receive a link to complete the application, which is due on or before June 1. Upon completion of Impact’s member-run grant review process, nominated finalists will be asked to present their proposals to the wider Impact membership for a final vote.

The women of Impact of 100 Jersey Coast are looking forward to reviewing all the applications and to awarding four more grants to make a meaningful and lasting difference in their community, especially during such critical times.

If you would like to learn more or submit your organization for a grant, visit us at https://www.impact100jerseycoast.org/.

About Impact 100 Jersey Coast

Impact 100’s mission is to award membership-funded transformational grants to local nonprofit organizations while empowering women to improve lives through philanthropy. Since its founding in 2015, the organization has awarded more than $1.6 million to 14 local nonprofits. Learn more about Impact 100 Jersey Coast, its members and mission at Impact100JerseyCoast.org.