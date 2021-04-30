Monmouth County has 110 additional positive cases of COVID-19

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Commissioner Director Thomas A. Arnone and County Commissioner Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that today, April 30, there are 110 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County. There is one new death being reported today related to COVID-19 in Monmouth County.

Monmouth County has COVID-19 vaccine appointments available for next week at Brookdale Community College. Vaccine appointments are available for residents who are 18 years old or older and those who work or attend school in Monmouth County. The County-operated sites administer the Moderna vaccine, which is not approved for anyone under the age of 18. To schedule an appointment, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.

Monmouth County will offer free COVID-19 testing for County residents on Wednesday, May 5 in Freehold Borough from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Freehold Boro Fire Dept. located at 49 W. Main Street. Residents should note the clinic has 200 tests and once those are administered, the clinic will close for the day.

Information about the County’s COVID-19 testing program is available on www.visitmonmouth.com. Residents are encouraged to fill out the testing requisition form ahead of testing in order to expedite the process.

The County Commissioners and the Monmouth County Health Department (MCHD) are reminding residents to do their part to slow the spread by practicing social distancing, wearing a face covering when social distancing is not possible, not gathering in large crowds, washing their hands and staying home when sick.

The breakdown of positive COVID-19 cases by municipality is as follows:

30-Apr 29-Apr Aberdeen: 1866 1864 Allenhurst: 70 70 Allentown: 134 133 Asbury Park: 1685 1680 Atlantic Highlands: 339 339 Avon-by-the-Sea: 192 192 Belmar: 540 540 Bradley Beach: 360 360 Brielle: 566 566 Colts Neck: 996 995 Deal: 270 270 Eatontown: 1659 1652 Englishtown: 229 229 Fair Haven: 496 495 Farmingdale: 160 160 Freehold Borough: 1601 1599 Freehold Township: 3585 3577 Hazlet: 2065 2064 Highlands: 363 361 Holmdel: 1601 1600 Howell: 5460 5456 Interlaken: 81 81 Keansburg: 1197 1197 Keyport: 684 683 Lake Como: 174 174 Little Silver: 604 601 Loch Arbour: 24 24 Long Branch: 4235 4231 Manalapan: 4009 4003 Manasquan: 575 574 Marlboro: 3483 3478 Matawan: 1094 1093 Middletown: 6328 6310 Millstone Township: 929 926 Monmouth Beach: 334 334 Neptune City: 509 508 Neptune Township: 3369 3363 Ocean: 3128 3122 Oceanport: 639 638 Red Bank: 1706 1703 Roosevelt: 55 55 Rumson: 676 671 Sea Bright: 140 140 Sea Girt: 163 163 Shrewsbury Borough: 515 515 Shrewsbury Township: 112 112 Spring Lake: 242 242 Spring Lake Heights: 386 386 Tinton Falls: 1777 1774 Union Beach: 604 604 Upper Freehold: 547 546 Wall: 2619 2612 West Long Branch: 1143 1143 Unknown: 0 0

Residents with general questions or concerns about the COVID-19 are able to contact the MCHD phone bank by calling 732-845-2070 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.

When the phone bank is not operational, please visit the MCHD website at www.visitmonmouth.com/health for general information related to COVID-19. Residents can also visit the NJ 211 website for additional information at www.nj211.org/coronavirus-covid-19 or by dialing 2-1-1.

If you would like to read more Monmouth County news updates and information regarding the COVID-19 situation, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.