Monmouth County has 110 additional positive cases of COVID-19

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Commissioner Director Thomas A. Arnone and County Commissioner Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that today, April 30, there are 110 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County. There is one new death being reported today related to COVID-19 in Monmouth County.

Monmouth County has COVID-19 vaccine appointments available for next week at Brookdale Community College. Vaccine appointments are available for residents who are 18 years old or older and those who work or attend school in Monmouth County. The County-operated sites administer the Moderna vaccine, which is not approved for anyone under the age of 18. To schedule an appointment, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.

Monmouth County will offer free COVID-19 testing for County residents on Wednesday, May 5 in Freehold Borough from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Freehold Boro Fire Dept. located at 49 W. Main Street. Residents should note the clinic has 200 tests and once those are administered, the clinic will close for the day.

Information about the County’s COVID-19 testing program is available on www.visitmonmouth.com. Residents are encouraged to fill out the testing requisition form ahead of testing in order to expedite the process.

The County Commissioners and the Monmouth County Health Department (MCHD) are reminding residents to do their part to slow the spread by practicing social distancing, wearing a face covering when social distancing is not possible, not gathering in large crowds, washing their hands and staying home when sick.

The breakdown of positive COVID-19 cases by municipality is as follows:

 

  30-Apr    

29-Apr

Aberdeen:

1866

1864

Allenhurst:

70

70

Allentown:

134

133

Asbury Park:

1685

1680

Atlantic Highlands:

339

339

Avon-by-the-Sea:

192

192

Belmar:

540

540

Bradley Beach:

360

360

Brielle:

566

566

Colts Neck:

996

995

Deal:

270

270

Eatontown:

1659

1652

Englishtown:

229

229

Fair Haven:

496

495

Farmingdale:

160

160

Freehold Borough:

1601

1599

Freehold Township:

3585

3577

Hazlet:

2065

2064

Highlands:

363

361

Holmdel:

1601

1600

Howell:

5460

5456

Interlaken:

81

81

Keansburg:

1197

1197

Keyport:

684

683

Lake Como:

174

174

Little Silver:

604

601

Loch Arbour:

24

24

Long Branch:

4235

4231

Manalapan:

4009

4003

Manasquan:

575

574

Marlboro:

3483

3478

Matawan:

1094

1093

Middletown:

6328

6310

Millstone Township:

929

926

Monmouth Beach:

334

334

Neptune City:

509

508

Neptune Township:

3369

3363

Ocean:

3128

3122

Oceanport:

639

638

Red Bank:

1706

1703

Roosevelt:

55

55

Rumson:

676

671

Sea Bright:

140

140

Sea Girt:

163

163

Shrewsbury Borough:

515

515

Shrewsbury Township:

112

112

Spring Lake:

242

242

Spring Lake Heights:

386

386

Tinton Falls:

1777

1774

Union Beach:

604

604

Upper Freehold:

547

546

Wall:

2619

2612

West Long Branch:

1143

1143

Unknown:

0

0

 

Residents with general questions or concerns about the COVID-19 are able to contact the MCHD phone bank by calling 732-845-2070 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.

When the phone bank is not operational, please visit the MCHD website at www.visitmonmouth.com/health for general information related to COVID-19. Residents can also visit the NJ 211 website for additional information at www.nj211.org/coronavirus-covid-19 or by dialing 2-1-1.

 

If you would like to read more Monmouth County news updates and information regarding the COVID-19 situation, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.

 

