Vote by Mail Ballots for the Primary Election are Available

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Clerk Christine Giordano Hanlon is reminding residents that voting by mail is an available option for all registered voters in Monmouth County and that the mail-in ballots for the 2021 Primary Election are now available.

“Voting by mail provides a simple and convenient way to vote early,” said Clerk Hanlon. “Especially during this COVID-19 health crisis, it is important to remember that any registered voter can vote by mail for any reason. Every valid vote cast by mail will be included in the election results so residents do not have to worry that their vote will not be counted.”

The Clerk of Elections commenced the mailing of Vote by Mail Ballots for the Primary Election to voters on April 24, pursuant to New Jersey law.

To vote by mail, voters must first complete a Vote by Mail Ballot Application. The application can be obtained from the County Clerk’s Elections webpage at MonmouthCountyVotes.com, on the County Clerk’s “Monmouth County Votes” Mobile App, or by visiting the County Clerk’s Elections Office or Municipal Clerk of their hometown.

Applications to Vote by Mail that are sent by U.S. Mail must be received by the County Clerk’s Office seven days before an election. For the June 8 Primary Election, the date is Tuesday, June 1.

Voters may also apply in-person at the County Clerk’s Elections Office located at 300 Halls Mill Road in Freehold up until 3 p.m. the day before the election. When applying in person, voters can obtain and cast their mail-in ballot early. Voters may submit their ballot to the County Board of Elections for counting either in-person at the Board of Elections at 300 Halls Mill Road or via one of the County’s ballot drop box locations.

Simple instructions for completing and returning Vote by Mail ballots are included in the ballot package.

Voters who are not affiliated with a political party, but wish to participate in the partisan primary of their choice will receive mail-in ballots for both political parties. The voter must then choose which ballot to vote, and vote only the one ballot.

Please be advised that unaffiliated voters who vote in the primary election will automatically have their voter registration status changed from Unaffiliated to either Republican or Democrat (whichever ballot has been chosen). The voter may, at a later time, change their registration back to unaffiliated or to another political party.For questions regarding how to change your party affiliation after the Primary Election, please contact the Superintendent of Election’s Office at 732-431-7780.

“Mail-in ballots must be returned to the Monmouth County Board of Elections for counting within 144 hours (6 days) after the close of the polls on election night, provided that the ballots are postmarked on Election Day,” said Clerk Hanlon. “Therefore, mail-in ballots for the Primary Election must be received by the Monmouth County Board of Elections by June 14, provided that the ballots are postmarked by Election Day, June 8.”

Please be advised that in-person early voting by use of a voting machine will not commence until the 2021 General Election in accordance with New Jersey law.

Voters with additional questions regarding Voting by Mail should call the County Clerk’s Election Division at 732-431-7790 or email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .

For more information regarding the upcoming elections, please visit our Elections Website at MonmouthCountyVotes.com or download our free Monmouth County Votes mobile app.