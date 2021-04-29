Monmouth Corrections Officer Facing Criminal Charges

FREEHOLD – A Monmouth County Corrections officer is facing criminal charges after shoplifting in West Long Branch, announced Monmouth County Prosecutor Christopher J. Gramiccioni.

Suzanne Simone, 53, of Ocean Township, a 22-year-veteran of the Monmouth County Correctional Institution, is charged with third degree shoplifting in connection with multiple instances where she failed to pay for items at a local home improvement store. This follows an investigation by the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office which revealed that on multiple occasions, Simone “skip scanned” items, essentially scanning multiple smaller items, and not scanning larger items or pretending to scan them and leaving the store without paying for them. In one instance, Simone was wearing her uniform while committing the theft. Of the stolen goods, the estimated value is $661. Some of the stolen goods were later recovered from her residence.

Simone is currently suspended from her position at the Monmouth County Correctional Institution.

“No one is above the law,” said Monmouth County Prosecutor Christopher J. Gramiccioni. “It is essential to our criminal justice system that officers maintain the public’s trust. This officer broke the law that she was sworn to uphold, all over a measly $600. This conduct will not be tolerated and is a stain on the men and women in law enforcement who work tirelessly to serve their communities with honor.”

“Any member of law enforcement who violates their oath does a disservice to the public and their fellow officers, and will be held fully accountable,” said Sheriff Shaun Golden.

The case is assigned to Monmouth County Assistant Prosecutor Melanie Falco, Director of the Office’s Professional Responsibilities and Bias Crime Unit.

Despite these charges, every defendant is presumed innocent, unless and until found guilty beyond a reasonable doubt, following a trial at which the defendant has all of the trial rights guaranteed by the U.S. Constitution and State law.

