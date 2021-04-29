Monmouth County has 99 additional positive cases of COVID-19

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Commissioner Director Thomas A. Arnone and County Commissioner Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that today, April 29, there are 99 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County. There are two new deaths being reported today related to COVID-19 in Monmouth County.

The County Commissioners and the Monmouth County Health Department (MCHD) are strongly urging residents to do their part to slow the spread by practicing social distancing, wearing a face covering when social distancing is not possible, not gathering in large crowds, washing their hands and staying home when sick.

Monmouth County will offer free COVID-19 testing for County residents on Wednesday, May 5 in Freehold Borough from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Freehold Boro Fire Dept. located at 49 W. Main Street. Residents should note the clinic has 200 tests and once those are administered, the clinic will close for the day.

Information about the County’s COVID-19 testing program is available on www.visitmonmouth.com. Residents are encouraged to fill out the testing requisition form ahead of testing in order to expedite the process.

Residents with general questions or concerns about the COVID-19 are able to contact the MCHD phone bank by calling 732-845-2070 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.

When the phone bank is not operational, please visit the MCHD website at www.visitmonmouth.com/health for general information related to COVID-19. Residents can also visit the NJ 211 website for additional information at www.nj211.org/coronavirus-covid-19 or by dialing 2-1-1.

For information on the COVID-19 vaccine, please visit the County’s COVID-19 vaccination webpage located at www.visitmonmouth.com/health. Please do not go to a vaccination clinic without a confirmed appointment. There are no extra vaccines available at the clinics.

The breakdown of positive COVID-19 cases by municipality is as follows:

29-Apr 28-Apr Aberdeen: 1864 1859 Allenhurst: 70 70 Allentown: 133 132 Asbury Park: 1680 1679 Atlantic Highlands: 339 339 Avon-by-the-Sea: 192 192 Belmar: 540 540 Bradley Beach: 360 360 Brielle: 566 566 Colts Neck: 995 995 Deal: 270 268 Eatontown: 1652 1650 Englishtown: 229 227 Fair Haven: 495 491 Farmingdale: 160 160 Freehold Borough: 1599 1598 Freehold Township: 3577 3572 Hazlet: 2064 2062 Highlands: 361 360 Holmdel: 1600 1596 Howell: 5456 5450 Interlaken: 81 81 Keansburg: 1197 1195 Keyport: 683 682 Lake Como: 174 172 Little Silver: 601 600 Loch Arbour: 24 24 Long Branch: 4231 4222 Manalapan: 4003 3999 Manasquan: 574 574 Marlboro: 3478 3479 Matawan: 1093 1092 Middletown: 6310 6303 Millstone Township: 926 922 Monmouth Beach: 334 334 Neptune City: 508 508 Neptune Township: 3363 3359 Ocean: 3122 3114 Oceanport: 638 636 Red Bank: 1703 1702 Roosevelt: 55 55 Rumson: 671 669 Sea Bright: 140 140 Sea Girt: 163 163 Shrewsbury Borough: 515 515 Shrewsbury Township: 112 112 Spring Lake: 242 242 Spring Lake Heights: 386 386 Tinton Falls: 1774 1773 Union Beach: 604 604 Upper Freehold: 546 544 Wall: 2612 2608 West Long Branch: 1143 1141 Unknown: 0 0

If you would like to read more Monmouth County news updates and information regarding the COVID-19 situation, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.