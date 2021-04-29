AHHerald Search

Monmouth County has 99 additional positive cases of COVID-19

Details
Category: News

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Commissioner Director Thomas A. Arnone and County Commissioner Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that today, April 29, there are 99 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County. There are two new deaths being reported today related to COVID-19 in Monmouth County.

The County Commissioners and the Monmouth County Health Department (MCHD) are strongly urging residents to do their part to slow the spread by practicing social distancing, wearing a face covering when social distancing is not possible, not gathering in large crowds, washing their hands and staying home when sick.

Monmouth County will offer free COVID-19 testing for County residents on Wednesday, May 5 in Freehold Borough from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Freehold Boro Fire Dept. located at 49 W. Main Street. Residents should note the clinic has 200 tests and once those are administered, the clinic will close for the day.

Information about the County’s COVID-19 testing program is available on www.visitmonmouth.com. Residents are encouraged to fill out the testing requisition form ahead of testing in order to expedite the process.

Residents with general questions or concerns about the COVID-19 are able to contact the MCHD phone bank by calling 732-845-2070 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.

When the phone bank is not operational, please visit the MCHD website at www.visitmonmouth.com/health for general information related to COVID-19. Residents can also visit the NJ 211 website for additional information at www.nj211.org/coronavirus-covid-19 or by dialing 2-1-1.

For information on the COVID-19 vaccine, please visit the County’s COVID-19 vaccination webpage located at www.visitmonmouth.com/health. Please do not go to a vaccination clinic without a confirmed appointment. There are no extra vaccines available at the clinics.

The breakdown of positive COVID-19 cases by municipality is as follows:

 

29-Apr    

28-Apr

Aberdeen:

1864

1859

Allenhurst:

70

70

Allentown:

133

132

Asbury Park:

1680

1679

Atlantic Highlands:

339

339

Avon-by-the-Sea:

192

192

Belmar:

540

540

Bradley Beach:

360

360

Brielle:

566

566

Colts Neck:

995

995

Deal:

270

268

Eatontown:

1652

1650

Englishtown:

229

227

Fair Haven:

495

491

Farmingdale:

160

160

Freehold Borough:

1599

1598

Freehold Township:

3577

3572

Hazlet:

2064

2062

Highlands:

361

360

Holmdel:

1600

1596

Howell:

5456

5450

Interlaken:

81

81

Keansburg:

1197

1195

Keyport:

683

682

Lake Como:

174

172

Little Silver:

601

600

Loch Arbour:

24

24

Long Branch:

4231

4222

Manalapan:

4003

3999

Manasquan:

574

574

Marlboro:

3478

3479

Matawan:

1093

1092

Middletown:

6310

6303

Millstone Township:

926

922

Monmouth Beach:

334

334

Neptune City:

508

508

Neptune Township:

3363

3359

Ocean:

3122

3114

Oceanport:

638

636

Red Bank:

1703

1702

Roosevelt:

55

55

Rumson:

671

669

Sea Bright:

140

140

Sea Girt:

163

163

Shrewsbury Borough:

515

515

Shrewsbury Township:

112

112

Spring Lake:

242

242

Spring Lake Heights:

386

386

Tinton Falls:

1774

1773

Union Beach:

604

604

Upper Freehold:

546

544

Wall:

2612

2608

West Long Branch:

1143

1141

Unknown:

0

0

 

If you would like to read more Monmouth County news updates and information regarding the COVID-19 situation, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.

We rely on advertising to support our operations.  When you click on an affiliate link we may earn a commission.