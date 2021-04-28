Trinity Hall Inaugural Virtual Run Supports School's Financial Aid and Endowment Fund

TINTON FALLS, N.J. – This spring, more than 400 runners participated in Trinity Hall’s virtual Mary on the Run! RUN, raising more than $54,300 for the school’s new financial aid and endowment fund. “Mary’s Fund for the Girls: Now and Forever” was established this year in honor of Trinity Hall’s founding head of school, Mary R. Mahon Sciarrillo, who will retire in June.

Under Mrs. Sciarrillo’s leadership, Trinity Hall has grown from a brand-new, small school with 30 students to a prestigious institution of more than 300 students with a national profile, award-winning academic, arts and athletics programming, and graduates who are accepted to the most competitive colleges, universities and honors programs in the country. “Mary’s Fund for the Girls: Now and Forever” will help ensure a Trinity Hall education continues to be accessible to families at all income levels.

“I am grateful for the support of our community and for the many sponsors who joined our mission to provide a foundation fund for the area's most promising young women,” said Mrs. Sciarrillo. “The generosity of this community allows Trinity Hall to continue empowering and educating girls for many years to come, making ‘Mary’s Fund for the Girls’ a lasting legacy.”

PHOTO: Bridget Kennedy of Rumson (Trinity Hall Class of 2025) and Cecilia Sperber of Rumson (Trinity Hall Class of 2024)

The virtual event was not only an opportunity to support the new fund, but also a chance for the Trinity Hall community to join in a celebration of Mrs. Sciarrillo’s leadership and contributions to the school. Racing options included a 5K, 10K, combined challenge, and children’s fun run. Alumnae, parents, current students, faculty, and friends covered 1,736 miles on treadmills, area trails, and boardwalks, in their neighborhoods and beyond. Fastest finishing times were recorded for the 5K by Catherine Bonan of New York, NY (20:38) and Ryan Miele of Middletown (15:50); and for the 10K by Anna Ferrigine of Red Bank (52:08) and Ryan Miele (32:22).

About Trinity Hall

Trinity Hall is an independent, all-girls school that educates and empowers young women in the Catholic tradition through an innovative college preparatory program grounded in four core values of leadership, respect, perseverance, and faith. Trinity Hall prepares each student to achieve her full potential as she embraces her place in the world. For more information please visit www.trinityhallnj.org or call 732-291-1297.