Brian Kirk & The Jirks Concert to Benefit Big Brothers Big Sisters of Coastal & Northern New Jersey

Local legend partners with nonprofit to kickoff Mid-Year Match-a-Thon

ASBURY PARK, NJ — Big Brothers Big Sisters of Coastal & Northern New Jersey (BBBSCNNJ) is partnering with Brian Kirk & The Jirks for the agency's Mid-Year Match-a-Thon Kickoff Concert.

The concert is based on a goal – if donors give $5,000 by 7:30 PM on May 12, Brian Kirk & The Jirks will perform a set on their Facebook page from 7:30-8:00 PM. The campaign goal must be reached for the performance to happen. Last year, BBBSCNNJ and Brian Kirk partnered for a similar event celebrating #GivingTuesdayNOW and are teaming up again to create even more Big-Little matches.

“This special event will kick off our Mid-Year Match-a-Thon as we work toward our goal of raising $40,000 to match 20 kids from our waiting list with a Big Brother or Big Sister," said William Salcedo, Executive Director of BBBSCNNJ. “We are grateful for Brian Kirk’s support again this year and ask that individuals and companies donate to this campaign to ensure our life-changing mentoring programs continue."

Sponsorship opportunities are available and include special perks like a shoutout from Brian Kirk during the concert. Donations can be made now at mentornj.org/matchkids.

About BBBSCNNJ:

For the past 45 years, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Coastal & Northern New Jersey has been making a positive difference in the lives of at-risk children through professionally supported, one-to-one mentoring relationships with adult volunteers. BBBSCNNJ empowers children to achieve their highest potential as they grow to become confident, competent, and caring individuals. For more information on becoming a Big Brother or Big Sister or to make a donation, visit: www.mentornj.org