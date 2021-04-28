AHHerald Search

Monmouth County has 93 additional positive cases of COVID-19

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Commissioner Director Thomas A. Arnone and County Commissioner Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that today, April 28, there are 93 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County. There are three new deaths being reported today related to COVID-19 in Monmouth County.

The County Commissioners and the Monmouth County Health Department (MCHD) are strongly urging residents to do their part to slow the spread by practicing social distancing, wearing a face covering when social distancing is not possible, not gathering in large crowds, washing their hands and staying home when sick.

Monmouth County will offer free COVID-19 testing for County residents on Wednesday, April 28 in Keansburg from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the New Point Comfort Firehouse located at 192 Carr Ave. Residents should note the clinic has 200 tests and once those are administered, the clinic will close for the day.

Information about the County’s COVID-19 testing program is available on www.visitmonmouth.com. Residents are encouraged to fill out the testing requisition form ahead of testing in order to expedite the process.

Residents with general questions or concerns about the COVID-19 are able to contact the MCHD phone bank by calling 732-845-2070 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.

When the phone bank is not operational, please visit the MCHD website at www.visitmonmouth.com/health for general information related to COVID-19. Residents can also visit the NJ 211 website for additional information at www.nj211.org/coronavirus-covid-19 or by dialing 2-1-1.

For information on the COVID-19 vaccine, please visit the County’s COVID-19 vaccination webpage located at www.visitmonmouth.com/health. Please do not go to a vaccination clinic without a confirmed appointment. There are no extra vaccines available at the clinics.

The breakdown of positive COVID-19 cases by municipality is as follows:

 

28-Apr    

27-Apr

Aberdeen:

1859

1856

Allenhurst:

70

70

Allentown:

132

132

Asbury Park:

1679

1678

Atlantic Highlands:

339

338

Avon-by-the-Sea:

192

192

Belmar:

540

540

Bradley Beach:

360

360

Brielle:

566

565

Colts Neck:

995

992

Deal:

268

267

Eatontown:

1650

1649

Englishtown:

227

227

Fair Haven:

491

491

Farmingdale:

160

160

Freehold Borough:

1598

1598

Freehold Township:

3572

3565

Hazlet:

2062

2056

Highlands:

360

360

Holmdel:

1596

1594

Howell:

5450

5443

Interlaken:

81

81

Keansburg:

1195

1195

Keyport:

682

680

Lake Como:

172

172

Little Silver:

600

598

Loch Arbour:

24

24

Long Branch:

4222

4217

Manalapan:

3999

3996

Manasquan:

574

574

Marlboro:

3479

3474

Matawan:

1092

1089

Middletown:

6303

6297

Millstone Township:

922

920

Monmouth Beach:

334

334

Neptune City:

508

507

Neptune Township:

3359

3354

Ocean:

3114

3108

Oceanport:

636

635

Red Bank:

1702

1702

Roosevelt:

55

54

Rumson:

669

667

Sea Bright:

140

140

Sea Girt:

163

163

Shrewsbury Borough:

515

514

Shrewsbury Township:

112

111

Spring Lake:

242

242

Spring Lake Heights:

386

386

Tinton Falls:

1773

1769

Union Beach:

604

601

Upper Freehold:

544

544

Wall:

2608

2604

West Long Branch:

1141

1138

Unknown:

0

0

 

If you would like to read more Monmouth County news updates and information regarding the COVID-19 situation, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.

