Monmouth County has 93 additional positive cases of COVID-19

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Commissioner Director Thomas A. Arnone and County Commissioner Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that today, April 28, there are 93 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County. There are three new deaths being reported today related to COVID-19 in Monmouth County.

The County Commissioners and the Monmouth County Health Department (MCHD) are strongly urging residents to do their part to slow the spread by practicing social distancing, wearing a face covering when social distancing is not possible, not gathering in large crowds, washing their hands and staying home when sick.

Monmouth County will offer free COVID-19 testing for County residents on Wednesday, April 28 in Keansburg from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the New Point Comfort Firehouse located at 192 Carr Ave. Residents should note the clinic has 200 tests and once those are administered, the clinic will close for the day.

Information about the County’s COVID-19 testing program is available on www.visitmonmouth.com. Residents are encouraged to fill out the testing requisition form ahead of testing in order to expedite the process.

Residents with general questions or concerns about the COVID-19 are able to contact the MCHD phone bank by calling 732-845-2070 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.

When the phone bank is not operational, please visit the MCHD website at www.visitmonmouth.com/health for general information related to COVID-19. Residents can also visit the NJ 211 website for additional information at www.nj211.org/coronavirus-covid-19 or by dialing 2-1-1.

For information on the COVID-19 vaccine, please visit the County’s COVID-19 vaccination webpage located at www.visitmonmouth.com/health. Please do not go to a vaccination clinic without a confirmed appointment. There are no extra vaccines available at the clinics.

The breakdown of positive COVID-19 cases by municipality is as follows:

28-Apr 27-Apr Aberdeen: 1859 1856 Allenhurst: 70 70 Allentown: 132 132 Asbury Park: 1679 1678 Atlantic Highlands: 339 338 Avon-by-the-Sea: 192 192 Belmar: 540 540 Bradley Beach: 360 360 Brielle: 566 565 Colts Neck: 995 992 Deal: 268 267 Eatontown: 1650 1649 Englishtown: 227 227 Fair Haven: 491 491 Farmingdale: 160 160 Freehold Borough: 1598 1598 Freehold Township: 3572 3565 Hazlet: 2062 2056 Highlands: 360 360 Holmdel: 1596 1594 Howell: 5450 5443 Interlaken: 81 81 Keansburg: 1195 1195 Keyport: 682 680 Lake Como: 172 172 Little Silver: 600 598 Loch Arbour: 24 24 Long Branch: 4222 4217 Manalapan: 3999 3996 Manasquan: 574 574 Marlboro: 3479 3474 Matawan: 1092 1089 Middletown: 6303 6297 Millstone Township: 922 920 Monmouth Beach: 334 334 Neptune City: 508 507 Neptune Township: 3359 3354 Ocean: 3114 3108 Oceanport: 636 635 Red Bank: 1702 1702 Roosevelt: 55 54 Rumson: 669 667 Sea Bright: 140 140 Sea Girt: 163 163 Shrewsbury Borough: 515 514 Shrewsbury Township: 112 111 Spring Lake: 242 242 Spring Lake Heights: 386 386 Tinton Falls: 1773 1769 Union Beach: 604 601 Upper Freehold: 544 544 Wall: 2608 2604 West Long Branch: 1141 1138 Unknown: 0 0

