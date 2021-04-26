Drive-By-Drop Off Food Pantry Collection This Weekend

ATLANTIC HIGHLANDS - The Rev. Joseph J. Donnelly Council 11660 of the Knights of Columbus will conduct its second Drive-By-Drop Off Food Pantry collection this Sunday at both St. Agnes and Our Lady of Perpetual Help Churches.

The Council is conducting this year’s program in conjunction with the Respect Life Ministry, who will be on hand to accept donations for a Diaper Drive to benefit Birthright.

At St. Agnes. Knights will be on hand to accept donations of non-perishable food, diapers and wipes on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and again Sunday from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the church parking lot between Center and South avenues.

At Our Lady of Perpetual Help, Knights will be present to accept donations on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and again on Sunday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the church parking lot on Highland avenue.

Churchgoers are invited to bring their donations enroute to mass in either church both Saturday evening and Sunday, or all residents are invited to participate in the drive at any hour throughout both days in both churches.

The Respect Life Ministry has indicted Birthright is in particular need of Diaper sizes #4 and 5.

Monetary donations will also be accepted, as well as Foodtown gift cards. Checks should be made payable to the Kof C, Council 11660 and with a memo dignifying whether the donation is for the Food Pantry or Birthright.

“We are grateful to all the residents for their generous support in the past,” said Grand Knight David Convery. “People in this community are always so very generous, and that is what makes it possible for us to help others in need.”