Monmouth County has 85 additional positive cases of COVID-19

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Commissioner Director Thomas A. Arnone and County Commissioner Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that today, April 26, there are 85 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County. There is one new death being reported today related to COVID-19 in Monmouth County.

The County Commissioners and the Monmouth County Health Department (MCHD) are strongly urging residents to do their part to slow the spread by practicing social distancing, wearing a face covering when social distancing is not possible, not gathering in large crowds, washing their hands and staying home when sick.

To date, the total number of positive COVID-19 cases in Monmouth County since March 2020 is 65,930. As of April 26, there are 182 hospitalized, 29 in intensive care (ICU) and 26 on ventilators in Monmouth County due to COVID-19.

Monmouth County will offer free COVID-19 testing for County residents on Tuesday, April 27 in Long Branch from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Bucky James Community Center located at 231 Wilbur Ray Ave. Residents should note the clinic has 200 tests and once those are administered, the clinic will close for the day.

Information about the County’s COVID-19 testing program is available on www.visitmonmouth.com. Residents are encouraged to fill out the testing requisition form ahead of testing in order to expedite the process.

Residents with general questions or concerns about the COVID-19 are able to contact the MCHD phone bank by calling 732-845-2070 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.

When the phone bank is not operational, please visit the MCHD website at www.visitmonmouth.com/health for general information related to COVID-19. Residents can also visit the NJ 211 website for additional information at www.nj211.org/coronavirus-covid-19 or by dialing 2-1-1.

For information on the COVID-19 vaccine, please visit the County’s COVID-19 vaccination webpage located at www.visitmonmouth.com/health. Please do not go to a vaccination clinic without a confirmed appointment. There are no extra vaccines available at the clinics.

The breakdown of positive COVID-19 cases by municipality is as follows:

26-Apr 25-Apr Aberdeen: 1854 1853 Allenhurst: 70 70 Allentown: 131 130 Asbury Park: 1676 1673 Atlantic Highlands: 338 338 Avon-by-the-Sea: 192 192 Belmar: 540 540 Bradley Beach: 359 359 Brielle: 565 565 Colts Neck: 993 991 Deal: 267 267 Eatontown: 1648 1647 Englishtown: 227 226 Fair Haven: 491 491 Farmingdale: 160 160 Freehold Borough: 1596 1596 Freehold Township: 3561 3550 Hazlet: 2053 2052 Highlands: 359 358 Holmdel: 1592 1592 Howell: 5430 5426 Interlaken: 81 81 Keansburg: 1193 1193 Keyport: 680 680 Lake Como: 172 172 Little Silver: 598 598 Loch Arbour: 24 24 Long Branch: 4214 4209 Manalapan: 3987 3985 Manasquan: 572 572 Marlboro: 3470 3468 Matawan: 1087 1087 Middletown: 6284 6274 Millstone Township: 915 915 Monmouth Beach: 333 333 Neptune City: 507 507 Neptune Township: 3349 3347 Ocean: 3106 3100 Oceanport: 635 635 Red Bank: 1700 1698 Roosevelt: 54 54 Rumson: 665 664 Sea Bright: 140 140 Sea Girt: 163 163 Shrewsbury Borough: 514 514 Shrewsbury Township: 111 111 Spring Lake: 242 242 Spring Lake Heights: 385 384 Tinton Falls: 1768 1766 Union Beach: 600 600 Upper Freehold: 542 542 Wall: 2600 2599 West Long Branch: 1137 1136 Unknown: 0 0

If you would like to read more Monmouth County news updates and information regarding the COVID-19 situation, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.