Monmouth County has 85 additional positive cases of COVID-19

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Commissioner Director Thomas A. Arnone and County Commissioner Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that today, April 26, there are 85 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County. There is one new death being reported today related to COVID-19 in Monmouth County.

The County Commissioners and the Monmouth County Health Department (MCHD) are strongly urging residents to do their part to slow the spread by practicing social distancing, wearing a face covering when social distancing is not possible, not gathering in large crowds, washing their hands and staying home when sick.

To date, the total number of positive COVID-19 cases in Monmouth County since March 2020 is 65,930. As of April 26, there are 182 hospitalized, 29 in intensive care (ICU) and 26 on ventilators in Monmouth County due to COVID-19.

Monmouth County will offer free COVID-19 testing for County residents on Tuesday, April 27 in Long Branch from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Bucky James Community Center located at 231 Wilbur Ray Ave. Residents should note the clinic has 200 tests and once those are administered, the clinic will close for the day.

Information about the County’s COVID-19 testing program is available on www.visitmonmouth.com. Residents are encouraged to fill out the testing requisition form ahead of testing in order to expedite the process.

Residents with general questions or concerns about the COVID-19 are able to contact the MCHD phone bank by calling 732-845-2070 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.

When the phone bank is not operational, please visit the MCHD website at www.visitmonmouth.com/health for general information related to COVID-19. Residents can also visit the NJ 211 website for additional information at www.nj211.org/coronavirus-covid-19 or by dialing 2-1-1.

For information on the COVID-19 vaccine, please visit the County’s COVID-19 vaccination webpage located at www.visitmonmouth.com/health. Please do not go to a vaccination clinic without a confirmed appointment. There are no extra vaccines available at the clinics.

The breakdown of positive COVID-19 cases by municipality is as follows:

 

26-Apr    

25-Apr

Aberdeen:

1854

1853

Allenhurst:

70

70

Allentown:

131

130

Asbury Park:

1676

1673

Atlantic Highlands:

338

338

Avon-by-the-Sea:

192

192

Belmar:

540

540

Bradley Beach:

359

359

Brielle:

565

565

Colts Neck:

993

991

Deal:

267

267

Eatontown:

1648

1647

Englishtown:

227

226

Fair Haven:

491

491

Farmingdale:

160

160

Freehold Borough:

1596

1596

Freehold Township:

3561

3550

Hazlet:

2053

2052

Highlands:

359

358

Holmdel:

1592

1592

Howell:

5430

5426

Interlaken:

81

81

Keansburg:

1193

1193

Keyport:

680

680

Lake Como:

172

172

Little Silver:

598

598

Loch Arbour:

24

24

Long Branch:

4214

4209

Manalapan:

3987

3985

Manasquan:

572

572

Marlboro:

3470

3468

Matawan:

1087

1087

Middletown:

6284

6274

Millstone Township:

915

915

Monmouth Beach:

333

333

Neptune City:

507

507

Neptune Township:

3349

3347

Ocean:

3106

3100

Oceanport:

635

635

Red Bank:

1700

1698

Roosevelt:

54

54

Rumson:

665

664

Sea Bright:

140

140

Sea Girt:

163

163

Shrewsbury Borough:

514

514

Shrewsbury Township:

111

111

Spring Lake:

242

242

Spring Lake Heights:

385

384

Tinton Falls:

1768

1766

Union Beach:

600

600

Upper Freehold:

542

542

Wall:

2600

2599

West Long Branch:

1137

1136

Unknown:

0

0

 

If you would like to read more Monmouth County news updates and information regarding the COVID-19 situation, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.

 

