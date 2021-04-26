Highlands is Again Recognized by Tree City USA

HIGHLANDS – In celebration of National Arbor Day is April 30, Mayor Carolyn Broullon read a proclamation at the Pride in Highlands events which took place Saturday.

The borough, in partnership with the business community, sponsored a cleanup day while the Business Partnership also sponsored a beach concert, the first of the outdoor season.

The Mayor also announced at last week’s meeting of the governing body that Highlands has once again been recognized as Tree City USA. Highlands has met the standard for Tree City USA two previous years prior based on the information available on the Arbor Day Foundation website.

The Open Space Committee is currently reviewing updates to the Recreation and Open Space inventory, Councilman Kevin Martin reported, and will have a further report at the May meeting. The borough is currently in ongoing remediation by the NJ DEP for the former Scenic Exxon Service Center on Route 36, a program expected to run through February 2023. Martin said the borough’s Green Team is also striving to upgrade its bronze-level certification to a Sustainable Jersey Silver-Level certification prior to the assessment set for next year.

The Open Space Committee is also reviewing updates to the Recreation and open Space Inventory and has funding from two previous years to use with Open Space funds. Purpose of the funds at this time is to upgrade Veterans Memoria, Huddy and Snug Harbor parks.