AHHerald Search

Monmouth County has 95 additional positive cases of COVID-19

Details
Category: News

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Commissioner Director Thomas A. Arnone and County Commissioner Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that today, April 25, there are 95 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County. There is one new death being reported today related to COVID-19 in Monmouth County.

The County Commissioners and the Monmouth County Health Department (MCHD) are strongly urging residents to do their part to slow the spread by practicing social distancing, wearing a face covering when social distancing is not possible, not gathering in large crowds, washing their hands and staying home when sick.

Monmouth County will offer free COVID-19 testing for County residents on Tuesday, April 27 in Long Branch from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Bucky James Community Center located at 231 Wilbur Ray Ave. Residents should note the clinic has 200 tests and once those are administered, the clinic will close for the day.

Information about the County’s COVID-19 testing program is available on www.visitmonmouth.com. Residents are encouraged to fill out the testing requisition form ahead of testing in order to expedite the process.

Residents with general questions or concerns about the COVID-19 are able to contact the MCHD phone bank by calling 732-845-2070 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.

When the phone bank is not operational, please visit the MCHD website at www.visitmonmouth.com/health for general information related to COVID-19. Residents can also visit the NJ 211 website for additional information at www.nj211.org/coronavirus-covid-19 or by dialing 2-1-1.

For information on the COVID-19 vaccine, please visit the County’s COVID-19 vaccination webpage located at www.visitmonmouth.com/health. Please do not go to a vaccination clinic without a confirmed appointment. There are no extra vaccines available at the clinics.

The breakdown of positive COVID-19 cases by municipality is as follows:

 

25-Apr    

24-Apr

Aberdeen:

1853

1878

Allenhurst:

70

71

Allentown:

130

131

Asbury Park:

1673

1694

Atlantic Highlands:

338

339

Avon-by-the-Sea:

192

193

Belmar:

540

544

Bradley Beach:

359

365

Brielle:

565

567

Colts Neck:

991

997

Deal:

267

271

Eatontown:

1647

1659

Englishtown:

226

229

Fair Haven:

491

492

Farmingdale:

160

160

Freehold Borough:

1596

1593

Freehold Township:

3550

3545

Hazlet:

2052

2069

Highlands:

358

363

Holmdel:

1592

1611

Howell:

5426

5459

Interlaken:

81

83

Keansburg:

1193

1202

Keyport:

680

697

Lake Como:

172

173

Little Silver:

598

600

Loch Arbour:

24

24

Long Branch:

4209

4282

Manalapan:

3985

4037

Manasquan:

572

578

Marlboro:

3468

3504

Matawan:

1087

1100

Middletown:

6274

6297

Millstone Township:

915

922

Monmouth Beach:

333

337

Neptune City:

507

512

Neptune Township:

3347

3385

Ocean:

3100

3132

Oceanport:

635

640

Red Bank:

1698

1721

Roosevelt:

54

56

Rumson:

664

667

Sea Bright:

140

139

Sea Girt:

163

163

Shrewsbury Borough:

514

522

Shrewsbury Township:

111

112

Spring Lake:

242

244

Spring Lake Heights:

384

389

Tinton Falls:

1766

1795

Union Beach:

600

604

Upper Freehold:

542

548

Wall:

2599

2598

West Long Branch:

1136

1145

Unknown:

0

0

 

If you would like to read more Monmouth County news updates and information regarding the COVID-19 situation, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.

We rely on advertising to support our operations.  When you click on an affiliate link we may earn a commission.