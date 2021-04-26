Monmouth County has 95 additional positive cases of COVID-19

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Commissioner Director Thomas A. Arnone and County Commissioner Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that today, April 25, there are 95 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County. There is one new death being reported today related to COVID-19 in Monmouth County.

The County Commissioners and the Monmouth County Health Department (MCHD) are strongly urging residents to do their part to slow the spread by practicing social distancing, wearing a face covering when social distancing is not possible, not gathering in large crowds, washing their hands and staying home when sick.

Monmouth County will offer free COVID-19 testing for County residents on Tuesday, April 27 in Long Branch from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Bucky James Community Center located at 231 Wilbur Ray Ave. Residents should note the clinic has 200 tests and once those are administered, the clinic will close for the day.

Information about the County’s COVID-19 testing program is available on www.visitmonmouth.com. Residents are encouraged to fill out the testing requisition form ahead of testing in order to expedite the process.

Residents with general questions or concerns about the COVID-19 are able to contact the MCHD phone bank by calling 732-845-2070 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.

When the phone bank is not operational, please visit the MCHD website at www.visitmonmouth.com/health for general information related to COVID-19. Residents can also visit the NJ 211 website for additional information at www.nj211.org/coronavirus-covid-19 or by dialing 2-1-1.

For information on the COVID-19 vaccine, please visit the County’s COVID-19 vaccination webpage located at www.visitmonmouth.com/health. Please do not go to a vaccination clinic without a confirmed appointment. There are no extra vaccines available at the clinics.

The breakdown of positive COVID-19 cases by municipality is as follows:

25-Apr 24-Apr Aberdeen: 1853 1878 Allenhurst: 70 71 Allentown: 130 131 Asbury Park: 1673 1694 Atlantic Highlands: 338 339 Avon-by-the-Sea: 192 193 Belmar: 540 544 Bradley Beach: 359 365 Brielle: 565 567 Colts Neck: 991 997 Deal: 267 271 Eatontown: 1647 1659 Englishtown: 226 229 Fair Haven: 491 492 Farmingdale: 160 160 Freehold Borough: 1596 1593 Freehold Township: 3550 3545 Hazlet: 2052 2069 Highlands: 358 363 Holmdel: 1592 1611 Howell: 5426 5459 Interlaken: 81 83 Keansburg: 1193 1202 Keyport: 680 697 Lake Como: 172 173 Little Silver: 598 600 Loch Arbour: 24 24 Long Branch: 4209 4282 Manalapan: 3985 4037 Manasquan: 572 578 Marlboro: 3468 3504 Matawan: 1087 1100 Middletown: 6274 6297 Millstone Township: 915 922 Monmouth Beach: 333 337 Neptune City: 507 512 Neptune Township: 3347 3385 Ocean: 3100 3132 Oceanport: 635 640 Red Bank: 1698 1721 Roosevelt: 54 56 Rumson: 664 667 Sea Bright: 140 139 Sea Girt: 163 163 Shrewsbury Borough: 514 522 Shrewsbury Township: 111 112 Spring Lake: 242 244 Spring Lake Heights: 384 389 Tinton Falls: 1766 1795 Union Beach: 600 604 Upper Freehold: 542 548 Wall: 2599 2598 West Long Branch: 1136 1145 Unknown: 0 0

If you would like to read more Monmouth County news updates and information regarding the COVID-19 situation, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.