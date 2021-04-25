Monmouth County has 179 additional positive cases of COVID-19

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Commissioner Director Thomas A. Arnone and County Commissioner Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that today, April 23, there are 179 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County. There is one new death being reported today related to COVID-19 in Monmouth County.

The County Commissioners and the Monmouth County Health Department (MCHD) are strongly urging residents to do their part to slow the spread by practicing social distancing, wearing a face covering when social distancing is not possible, not gathering in large crowds, washing their hands and staying home when sick.

Monmouth County will offer free COVID-19 testing for County residents on Tuesday, April 27 in Long Branch from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Bucky James Community Center located at 231 Wilbur Ray Ave. Residents should note the clinic has 200 tests and once those are administered, the clinic will close for the day.

Information about the County’s COVID-19 testing program is available on www.visitmonmouth.com. Residents are encouraged to fill out the testing requisition form ahead of testing in order to expedite the process.

Residents with general questions or concerns about the COVID-19 are able to contact the MCHD phone bank by calling 732-845-2070 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.

When the phone bank is not operational, please visit the MCHD website at www.visitmonmouth.com/health for general information related to COVID-19. Residents can also visit the NJ 211 website for additional information at www.nj211.org/coronavirus-covid-19 or by dialing 2-1-1.

For information on the COVID-19 vaccine, please visit the County’s COVID-19 vaccination webpage located at www.visitmonmouth.com/health. Please do not go to a vaccination clinic without a confirmed appointment. There are no extra vaccines available at the clinics.

The breakdown of positive COVID-19 cases by municipality is as follows:

23-April 22-April Aberdeen: 1876 1871 Allenhurst: 71 71 Allentown: 131 130 Asbury Park: 1688 1682 Atlantic Highlands: 337 335 Avon-by-the-Sea: 192 191 Belmar: 543 542 Bradley Beach: 364 363 Brielle: 566 566 Colts Neck: 997 993 Deal: 270 270 Eatontown: 1653 1653 Englishtown: 229 229 Fair Haven: 491 485 Farmingdale: 157 156 Freehold Borough: 1591 1589 Freehold Township: 3537 3533 Hazlet: 2063 2058 Highlands: 359 358 Holmdel: 1607 1602 Howell: 5445 5422 Interlaken: 83 83 Keansburg: 1199 1193 Keyport: 696 695 Lake Como: 173 173 Little Silver: 595 595 Loch Arbour: 24 24 Long Branch: 4270 4262 Manalapan: 4022 4016 Manasquan: 577 577 Marlboro: 3497 3483 Matawan: 1099 1095 Middletown: 6271 6254 Millstone Township: 920 915 Monmouth Beach: 335 335 Neptune City: 511 506 Neptune Township: 3380 3371 Ocean: 3125 3114 Oceanport: 637 636 Red Bank: 1718 1714 Roosevelt: 56 56 Rumson: 663 662 Sea Bright: 139 139 Sea Girt: 163 163 Shrewsbury Borough: 521 519 Shrewsbury Township: 112 112 Spring Lake: 245 243 Spring Lake Heights: 389 389 Tinton Falls: 1789 1784 Union Beach: 601 601 Upper Freehold: 545 543 Wall: 2592 2586 West Long Branch: 1142 1138 Unknown: 0 0

If you would like to read more Monmouth County news updates and information regarding the COVID-19 situation, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.