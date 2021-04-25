AHHerald Search

Monmouth County has 179 additional positive cases of COVID-19

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Commissioner Director Thomas A. Arnone and County Commissioner Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that today, April 23, there are 179 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County. There is one new death being reported today related to COVID-19 in Monmouth County.

The County Commissioners and the Monmouth County Health Department (MCHD) are strongly urging residents to do their part to slow the spread by practicing social distancing, wearing a face covering when social distancing is not possible, not gathering in large crowds, washing their hands and staying home when sick.

Monmouth County will offer free COVID-19 testing for County residents on Tuesday, April 27 in Long Branch from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Bucky James Community Center located at 231 Wilbur Ray Ave. Residents should note the clinic has 200 tests and once those are administered, the clinic will close for the day.

Information about the County’s COVID-19 testing program is available on www.visitmonmouth.com. Residents are encouraged to fill out the testing requisition form ahead of testing in order to expedite the process.

Residents with general questions or concerns about the COVID-19 are able to contact the MCHD phone bank by calling 732-845-2070 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.

When the phone bank is not operational, please visit the MCHD website at www.visitmonmouth.com/health for general information related to COVID-19. Residents can also visit the NJ 211 website for additional information at www.nj211.org/coronavirus-covid-19 or by dialing 2-1-1.

For information on the COVID-19 vaccine, please visit the County’s COVID-19 vaccination webpage located at www.visitmonmouth.com/health. Please do not go to a vaccination clinic without a confirmed appointment. There are no extra vaccines available at the clinics.

The breakdown of positive COVID-19 cases by municipality is as follows:

 

  23-April

  22-April

Aberdeen:

1876

1871

Allenhurst:

71

71

Allentown:

131

130

Asbury Park:

1688

1682

Atlantic Highlands:

337

335

Avon-by-the-Sea:

192

191

Belmar:

543

542

Bradley Beach:

364

363

Brielle:

566

566

Colts Neck:

997

993

Deal:

270

270

Eatontown:

1653

1653

Englishtown:

229

229

Fair Haven:

491

485

Farmingdale:

157

156

Freehold Borough:

1591

1589

Freehold Township:

3537

3533

Hazlet:

2063

2058

Highlands:

359

358

Holmdel:

1607

1602

Howell:

5445

5422

Interlaken:

83

83

Keansburg:

1199

1193

Keyport:

696

695

Lake Como:

173

173

Little Silver:

595

595

Loch Arbour:

24

24

Long Branch:

4270

4262

Manalapan:

4022

4016

Manasquan:

577

577

Marlboro:

3497

3483

Matawan:

1099

1095

Middletown:

6271

6254

Millstone Township:

920

915

Monmouth Beach:

335

335

Neptune City:

511

506

Neptune Township:

3380

3371

Ocean:

3125

3114

Oceanport:

637

636

Red Bank:

1718

1714

Roosevelt:

56

56

Rumson:

663

662

Sea Bright:

139

139

Sea Girt:

163

163

Shrewsbury Borough:

521

519

Shrewsbury Township:

112

112

Spring Lake:

245

243

Spring Lake Heights:

389

389

Tinton Falls:

1789

1784

Union Beach:

601

601

Upper Freehold:

545

543

Wall:

2592

2586

West Long Branch:

1142

1138

Unknown:

0

0

 

If you would like to read more Monmouth County news updates and information regarding the COVID-19 situation, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.

 

