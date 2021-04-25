Monmouth County has 164 additional positive cases of COVID-19

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Commissioner Director Thomas A. Arnone and County Commissioner Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that today, April 24, there are 164 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County. There is one new death being reported today related to COVID-19 in Monmouth County.

The County Commissioners and the Monmouth County Health Department (MCHD) are strongly urging residents to do their part to slow the spread by practicing social distancing, wearing a face covering when social distancing is not possible, not gathering in large crowds, washing their hands and staying home when sick.

Monmouth County will offer free COVID-19 testing for County residents on Tuesday, April 27 in Long Branch from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Bucky James Community Center located at 231 Wilbur Ray Ave. Residents should note the clinic has 200 tests and once those are administered, the clinic will close for the day.

Information about the County’s COVID-19 testing program is available on www.visitmonmouth.com. Residents are encouraged to fill out the testing requisition form ahead of testing in order to expedite the process.

Residents with general questions or concerns about the COVID-19 are able to contact the MCHD phone bank by calling 732-845-2070 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.

When the phone bank is not operational, please visit the MCHD website at www.visitmonmouth.com/health for general information related to COVID-19. Residents can also visit the NJ 211 website for additional information at www.nj211.org/coronavirus-covid-19 or by dialing 2-1-1.

For information on the COVID-19 vaccine, please visit the County’s COVID-19 vaccination webpage located at www.visitmonmouth.com/health. Please do not go to a vaccination clinic without a confirmed appointment. There are no extra vaccines available at the clinics.

The breakdown of positive COVID-19 cases by municipality is as follows:

24-Apr 23-Apr Aberdeen: 1878 1876 Allenhurst: 71 71 Allentown: 131 131 Asbury Park: 1694 1688 Atlantic Highlands: 339 337 Avon-by-the-Sea: 193 192 Belmar: 544 543 Bradley Beach: 365 364 Brielle: 567 566 Colts Neck: 997 997 Deal: 271 270 Eatontown: 1659 1653 Englishtown: 229 229 Fair Haven: 492 491 Farmingdale: 160 157 Freehold Borough: 1593 1591 Freehold Township: 3545 3537 Hazlet: 2069 2063 Highlands: 363 359 Holmdel: 1611 1607 Howell: 5459 5445 Interlaken: 83 83 Keansburg: 1202 1199 Keyport: 697 696 Lake Como: 173 173 Little Silver: 600 595 Loch Arbour: 24 24 Long Branch: 4282 4270 Manalapan: 4037 4022 Manasquan: 578 577 Marlboro: 3504 3497 Matawan: 1100 1099 Middletown: 6297 6271 Millstone Township: 922 920 Monmouth Beach: 337 335 Neptune City: 512 511 Neptune Township: 3385 3380 Ocean: 3132 3125 Oceanport: 640 637 Red Bank: 1721 1718 Roosevelt: 56 56 Rumson: 667 663 Sea Bright: 139 139 Sea Girt: 163 163 Shrewsbury Borough: 522 521 Shrewsbury Township: 112 112 Spring Lake: 244 245 Spring Lake Heights: 389 389 Tinton Falls: 1795 1789 Union Beach: 604 601 Upper Freehold: 548 545 Wall: 2598 2592 West Long Branch: 1145 1142 Unknown: 0 0

