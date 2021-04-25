AHHerald Search

Monmouth County has 164 additional positive cases of COVID-19

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Commissioner Director Thomas A. Arnone and County Commissioner Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that today, April 24, there are 164 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County. There is one new death being reported today related to COVID-19 in Monmouth County.

The County Commissioners and the Monmouth County Health Department (MCHD) are strongly urging residents to do their part to slow the spread by practicing social distancing, wearing a face covering when social distancing is not possible, not gathering in large crowds, washing their hands and staying home when sick.

Monmouth County will offer free COVID-19 testing for County residents on Tuesday, April 27 in Long Branch from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Bucky James Community Center located at 231 Wilbur Ray Ave. Residents should note the clinic has 200 tests and once those are administered, the clinic will close for the day.

Information about the County’s COVID-19 testing program is available on www.visitmonmouth.com. Residents are encouraged to fill out the testing requisition form ahead of testing in order to expedite the process.

Residents with general questions or concerns about the COVID-19 are able to contact the MCHD phone bank by calling 732-845-2070 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.

When the phone bank is not operational, please visit the MCHD website at www.visitmonmouth.com/health for general information related to COVID-19. Residents can also visit the NJ 211 website for additional information at www.nj211.org/coronavirus-covid-19 or by dialing 2-1-1.

For information on the COVID-19 vaccine, please visit the County’s COVID-19 vaccination webpage located at www.visitmonmouth.com/health. Please do not go to a vaccination clinic without a confirmed appointment. There are no extra vaccines available at the clinics.

The breakdown of positive COVID-19 cases by municipality is as follows:

 

24-Apr    

23-Apr

Aberdeen:

1878

1876

Allenhurst:

71

71

Allentown:

131

131

Asbury Park:

1694

1688

Atlantic Highlands:

339

337

Avon-by-the-Sea:

193

192

Belmar:

544

543

Bradley Beach:

365

364

Brielle:

567

566

Colts Neck:

997

997

Deal:

271

270

Eatontown:

1659

1653

Englishtown:

229

229

Fair Haven:

492

491

Farmingdale:

160

157

Freehold Borough:

1593

1591

Freehold Township:

3545

3537

Hazlet:

2069

2063

Highlands:

363

359

Holmdel:

1611

1607

Howell:

5459

5445

Interlaken:

83

83

Keansburg:

1202

1199

Keyport:

697

696

Lake Como:

173

173

Little Silver:

600

595

Loch Arbour:

24

24

Long Branch:

4282

4270

Manalapan:

4037

4022

Manasquan:

578

577

Marlboro:

3504

3497

Matawan:

1100

1099

Middletown:

6297

6271

Millstone Township:

922

920

Monmouth Beach:

337

335

Neptune City:

512

511

Neptune Township:

3385

3380

Ocean:

3132

3125

Oceanport:

640

637

Red Bank:

1721

1718

Roosevelt:

56

56

Rumson:

667

663

Sea Bright:

139

139

Sea Girt:

163

163

Shrewsbury Borough:

522

521

Shrewsbury Township:

112

112

Spring Lake:

244

245

Spring Lake Heights:

389

389

Tinton Falls:

1795

1789

Union Beach:

604

601

Upper Freehold:

548

545

Wall:

2598

2592

West Long Branch:

1145

1142

Unknown:

0

0

 

If you would like to read more Monmouth County news updates and information regarding the COVID-19 situation, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.

