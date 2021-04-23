AHHerald Search

Monmouth County has 172 additional positive cases of COVID-19

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Commissioner Director Thomas A. Arnone and County Commissioner Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that today, April 22, there are 172 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County. There are two new deaths being reported today related to COVID-19 in Monmouth County.

The County Commissioners and the Monmouth County Health Department (MCHD) are strongly urging residents to do their part to slow the spread by practicing social distancing, wearing a face covering when social distancing is not possible, not gathering in large crowds, washing their hands and staying home when sick.

Monmouth County will offer free COVID-19 testing for County residents on Tuesday, April 27 in Long Branch from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Bucky James Community Center located at 231 Wilbur Ray Ave. Residents should note the clinic has 200 tests and once those are administered, the clinic will close for the day.

Information about the County’s COVID-19 testing program is available on www.visitmonmouth.com. Residents are encouraged to fill out the testing requisition form ahead of testing in order to expedite the process.

Residents with general questions or concerns about the COVID-19 are able to contact the MCHD phone bank by calling 732-845-2070 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.

When the phone bank is not operational, please visit the MCHD website at www.visitmonmouth.com/health for general information related to COVID-19. Residents can also visit the NJ 211 website for additional information at www.nj211.org/coronavirus-covid-19 or by dialing 2-1-1.

For information on the COVID-19 vaccine, please visit the County’s COVID-19 vaccination webpage located at www.visitmonmouth.com/health. Please do not go to a vaccination clinic without a confirmed appointment. There are no extra vaccines available at the clinics.

The breakdown of positive COVID-19 cases by municipality is as follows:

 

22-April    

  21-April

Aberdeen:

1871

1869

Allenhurst:

71

70

Allentown:

130

129

Asbury Park:

1682

1678

Atlantic Highlands:

335

334

Avon-by-the-Sea:

191

191

Belmar:

542

541

Bradley Beach:

363

363

Brielle:

566

565

Colts Neck:

993

991

Deal:

270

270

Eatontown:

1653

1652

Englishtown:

229

228

Fair Haven:

485

485

Farmingdale:

156

155

Freehold Borough:

1589

1581

Freehold Township:

3533

3530

Hazlet:

2058

2054

Highlands:

358

357

Holmdel:

1602

1600

Howell:

5422

5410

Interlaken:

83

82

Keansburg:

1193

1186

Keyport:

695

695

Lake Como:

173

173

Little Silver:

595

595

Loch Arbour:

24

24

Long Branch:

4262

4255

Manalapan:

4016

4006

Manasquan:

577

575

Marlboro:

3483

3476

Matawan:

1095

1095

Middletown:

6254

6231

Millstone Township:

915

912

Monmouth Beach:

335

334

Neptune City:

506

505

Neptune Township:

3371

3366

Ocean:

3114

3105

Oceanport:

636

631

Red Bank:

1714

1704

Roosevelt:

56

55

Rumson:

662

660

Sea Bright:

139

139

Sea Girt:

163

163

Shrewsbury Borough:

519

519

Shrewsbury Township:

112

112

Spring Lake:

243

243

Spring Lake Heights:

389

387

Tinton Falls:

1784

1780

Union Beach:

601

598

Upper Freehold:

543

541

Wall:

2586

2577

West Long Branch:

1138

1134

Unknown:

0

0

 

If you would like to read more Monmouth County news updates and information regarding the COVID-19 situation, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.

