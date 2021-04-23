Monmouth County has 172 additional positive cases of COVID-19

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Commissioner Director Thomas A. Arnone and County Commissioner Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that today, April 22, there are 172 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County. There are two new deaths being reported today related to COVID-19 in Monmouth County.

The County Commissioners and the Monmouth County Health Department (MCHD) are strongly urging residents to do their part to slow the spread by practicing social distancing, wearing a face covering when social distancing is not possible, not gathering in large crowds, washing their hands and staying home when sick.

Monmouth County will offer free COVID-19 testing for County residents on Tuesday, April 27 in Long Branch from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Bucky James Community Center located at 231 Wilbur Ray Ave. Residents should note the clinic has 200 tests and once those are administered, the clinic will close for the day.

Information about the County’s COVID-19 testing program is available on www.visitmonmouth.com. Residents are encouraged to fill out the testing requisition form ahead of testing in order to expedite the process.

Residents with general questions or concerns about the COVID-19 are able to contact the MCHD phone bank by calling 732-845-2070 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.

When the phone bank is not operational, please visit the MCHD website at www.visitmonmouth.com/health for general information related to COVID-19. Residents can also visit the NJ 211 website for additional information at www.nj211.org/coronavirus-covid-19 or by dialing 2-1-1.

For information on the COVID-19 vaccine, please visit the County’s COVID-19 vaccination webpage located at www.visitmonmouth.com/health. Please do not go to a vaccination clinic without a confirmed appointment. There are no extra vaccines available at the clinics.

The breakdown of positive COVID-19 cases by municipality is as follows:

22-April 21-April Aberdeen: 1871 1869 Allenhurst: 71 70 Allentown: 130 129 Asbury Park: 1682 1678 Atlantic Highlands: 335 334 Avon-by-the-Sea: 191 191 Belmar: 542 541 Bradley Beach: 363 363 Brielle: 566 565 Colts Neck: 993 991 Deal: 270 270 Eatontown: 1653 1652 Englishtown: 229 228 Fair Haven: 485 485 Farmingdale: 156 155 Freehold Borough: 1589 1581 Freehold Township: 3533 3530 Hazlet: 2058 2054 Highlands: 358 357 Holmdel: 1602 1600 Howell: 5422 5410 Interlaken: 83 82 Keansburg: 1193 1186 Keyport: 695 695 Lake Como: 173 173 Little Silver: 595 595 Loch Arbour: 24 24 Long Branch: 4262 4255 Manalapan: 4016 4006 Manasquan: 577 575 Marlboro: 3483 3476 Matawan: 1095 1095 Middletown: 6254 6231 Millstone Township: 915 912 Monmouth Beach: 335 334 Neptune City: 506 505 Neptune Township: 3371 3366 Ocean: 3114 3105 Oceanport: 636 631 Red Bank: 1714 1704 Roosevelt: 56 55 Rumson: 662 660 Sea Bright: 139 139 Sea Girt: 163 163 Shrewsbury Borough: 519 519 Shrewsbury Township: 112 112 Spring Lake: 243 243 Spring Lake Heights: 389 387 Tinton Falls: 1784 1780 Union Beach: 601 598 Upper Freehold: 543 541 Wall: 2586 2577 West Long Branch: 1138 1134 Unknown: 0 0

If you would like to read more Monmouth County news updates and information regarding the COVID-19 situation, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.