DiMaso to Introduce Assembly Bill Banning Vaccine Passport

TRENTON, N.J. – Assemblywoman Serena DiMaso will sponsor and introduce legislation later this month that would block state government from mandating that private businesses screen customers for proof of immunization for Covid-19. Sen. Mike Testa introduced the bill (S3674) Monday in the state Senate.

“Creating a vaccine passport to attend a ballgame, go to a Broadway show or visit a museum is tantamount to mandating the vaccine,” said DiMaso (R-Monmouth).

DiMaso announced last month that she had begun working on legislation after Gov. Phil Murphy floated the possibility of the vaccine passports during an appearance on CNBC.

“I don’t have to carry a passport for any of my other vaccines, why should we force people to do that with this one?” asked DiMaso. “I’m proud to have Senator Testa partnering with me on this important legislation. He and I have been staunch supporters of allowing residents to make this decision with guidance from their health care professional.”