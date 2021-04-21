Monmouth County has 204 additional positive cases of COVID-19

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Commissioner Director Thomas A. Arnone and County Commissioner Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that today, April 21, there are 204 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County. There are five new deaths being reported today related to COVID-19 in Monmouth County.

The County Commissioners and the Monmouth County Health Department (MCHD) are strongly urging residents to do their part to slow the spread by practicing social distancing, wearing a face covering when social distancing is not possible, not gathering in large crowds, washing their hands and staying home when sick.

Monmouth County will offer free COVID-19 testing for County residents on Wednesday, April 21 in Neptune from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Neptune Senior Center located at 1607 State Route 33. Residents should note the clinic has 200 tests and once those are administered, the clinic will close for the day.

Information about the County’s COVID-19 testing program is available on www.visitmonmouth.com. Residents are encouraged to fill out the testing requisition form ahead of testing in order to expedite the process.

Residents with general questions or concerns about the COVID-19 are able to contact the MCHD phone bank by calling 732-845-2070 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.

When the phone bank is not operational, please visit the MCHD website at www.visitmonmouth.com/health for general information related to COVID-19. Residents can also visit the NJ 211 website for additional information at www.nj211.org/coronavirus-covid-19 or by dialing 2-1-1.

For information on the COVID-19 vaccine, please visit the County’s COVID-19 vaccination webpage located at www.visitmonmouth.com/health. Please do not go to a vaccination clinic without a confirmed appointment. There are no extra vaccines available at the clinics.

The breakdown of positive COVID-19 cases by municipality is as follows:

21-April 20-April Aberdeen: 1869 1862 Allenhurst: 70 69 Allentown: 129 128 Asbury Park: 1678 1677 Atlantic Highlands: 334 332 Avon-by-the-Sea: 191 191 Belmar: 541 538 Bradley Beach: 363 363 Brielle: 565 565 Colts Neck: 991 987 Deal: 270 269 Eatontown: 1652 1646 Englishtown: 228 228 Fair Haven: 485 484 Farmingdale: 155 155 Freehold Borough: 1581 1576 Freehold Township: 3530 3517 Hazlet: 2054 2046 Highlands: 357 356 Holmdel: 1600 1597 Howell: 5410 5388 Interlaken: 82 82 Keansburg: 1186 1180 Keyport: 695 693 Lake Como: 173 169 Little Silver: 595 593 Loch Arbour: 24 24 Long Branch: 4255 4247 Manalapan: 4006 3994 Manasquan: 575 573 Marlboro: 3476 3463 Matawan: 1095 1093 Middletown: 6231 6210 Millstone Township: 912 908 Monmouth Beach: 334 331 Neptune City: 505 503 Neptune Township: 3366 3359 Ocean: 3105 3086 Oceanport: 631 631 Red Bank: 1704 1704 Roosevelt: 55 55 Rumson: 660 660 Sea Bright: 139 139 Sea Girt: 163 163 Shrewsbury Borough: 519 518 Shrewsbury Township: 112 110 Spring Lake: 243 243 Spring Lake Heights: 387 387 Tinton Falls: 1780 1771 Union Beach: 598 596 Upper Freehold: 541 540 Wall: 2577 2575 West Long Branch: 1134 1130 Unknown: 0 0

If you would like to read more Monmouth County news updates and information regarding the COVID-19 situation, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.