Monmouth County has 204 additional positive cases of COVID-19

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Commissioner Director Thomas A. Arnone and County Commissioner Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that today, April 21, there are 204 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County. There are five new deaths being reported today related to COVID-19 in Monmouth County.

The County Commissioners and the Monmouth County Health Department (MCHD) are strongly urging residents to do their part to slow the spread by practicing social distancing, wearing a face covering when social distancing is not possible, not gathering in large crowds, washing their hands and staying home when sick.

Monmouth County will offer free COVID-19 testing for County residents on Wednesday, April 21 in Neptune from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Neptune Senior Center located at 1607 State Route 33. Residents should note the clinic has 200 tests and once those are administered, the clinic will close for the day.

Information about the County’s COVID-19 testing program is available on www.visitmonmouth.com. Residents are encouraged to fill out the testing requisition form ahead of testing in order to expedite the process.

Residents with general questions or concerns about the COVID-19 are able to contact the MCHD phone bank by calling 732-845-2070 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.

When the phone bank is not operational, please visit the MCHD website at www.visitmonmouth.com/health for general information related to COVID-19. Residents can also visit the NJ 211 website for additional information at www.nj211.org/coronavirus-covid-19 or by dialing 2-1-1.

For information on the COVID-19 vaccine, please visit the County’s COVID-19 vaccination webpage located at www.visitmonmouth.com/health. Please do not go to a vaccination clinic without a confirmed appointment. There are no extra vaccines available at the clinics.

The breakdown of positive COVID-19 cases by municipality is as follows:

 

21-April    

  20-April

Aberdeen:

1869

1862

Allenhurst:

70

69

Allentown:

129

128

Asbury Park:

1678

1677

Atlantic Highlands:

334

332

Avon-by-the-Sea:

191

191

Belmar:

541

538

Bradley Beach:

363

363

Brielle:

565

565

Colts Neck:

991

987

Deal:

270

269

Eatontown:

1652

1646

Englishtown:

228

228

Fair Haven:

485

484

Farmingdale:

155

155

Freehold Borough:

1581

1576

Freehold Township:

3530

3517

Hazlet:

2054

2046

Highlands:

357

356

Holmdel:

1600

1597

Howell:

5410

5388

Interlaken:

82

82

Keansburg:

1186

1180

Keyport:

695

693

Lake Como:

173

169

Little Silver:

595

593

Loch Arbour:

24

24

Long Branch:

4255

4247

Manalapan:

4006

3994

Manasquan:

575

573

Marlboro:

3476

3463

Matawan:

1095

1093

Middletown:

6231

6210

Millstone Township:

912

908

Monmouth Beach:

334

331

Neptune City:

505

503

Neptune Township:

3366

3359

Ocean:

3105

3086

Oceanport:

631

631

Red Bank:

1704

1704

Roosevelt:

55

55

Rumson:

660

660

Sea Bright:

139

139

Sea Girt:

163

163

Shrewsbury Borough:

519

518

Shrewsbury Township:

112

110

Spring Lake:

243

243

Spring Lake Heights:

387

387

Tinton Falls:

1780

1771

Union Beach:

598

596

Upper Freehold:

541

540

Wall:

2577

2575

West Long Branch:

1134

1130

Unknown:

0

0

 

If you would like to read more Monmouth County news updates and information regarding the COVID-19 situation, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.

