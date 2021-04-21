MCFRW Women Helping Women Community Outreach Collects Shoes

MORGANVILLE, NJ - The Monmouth County Federation of Republican Women is proud to announce our effort to help women who are in need through the MCFRW 2021 Women Helping Women Community Outreach Fundraiser in conjunction with LunchBreak of Monmouth County.

Donate your new or gently used Sandals/Shoes. Please place each shoe pair in a clear plastic bag.

Shoe Donations to benefit Lunch Break will be accepted until May 7th at:

20 Route 537 – Colts Neck

Wednesday and Thursday, 9:00am – 5:00pm

Monetary Donations may be made via check payable to “Lunch Break.”

And mailed to: JoAnn Denton, 54 Tennent Road, Morganville, NJ 07751.

For additional information, contact: JoAnn Denton at (732) 890-1545. Or Veronica Dwyer at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.