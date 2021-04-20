Monmouth County has 164 additional positive cases of COVID-19

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Commissioner Director Thomas A. Arnone and County Commissioner Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that today, April 20, there are 164 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County. There are four new deaths being reported today related to COVID-19 in Monmouth County.

The County Commissioners and the Monmouth County Health Department (MCHD) are strongly urging residents to do their part to slow the spread by practicing social distancing, wearing a face covering when social distancing is not possible, not gathering in large crowds, washing their hands and staying home when sick.

Monmouth County will offer free COVID-19 testing for County residents on Wednesday, April 21 in Neptune from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Neptune Senior Center located at 1607 State Route 33. Residents should note the clinic has 200 tests and once those are administered, the clinic will close for the day.

Information about the County’s COVID-19 testing program is available on www.visitmonmouth.com. Residents are encouraged to fill out the testing requisition form ahead of testing in order to expedite the process.

Residents with general questions or concerns about the COVID-19 are able to contact the MCHD phone bank by calling 732-845-2070 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.

When the phone bank is not operational, please visit the MCHD website at www.visitmonmouth.com/health for general information related to COVID-19. Residents can also visit the NJ 211 website for additional information at www.nj211.org/coronavirus-covid-19 or by dialing 2-1-1.

For information on the COVID-19 vaccine, please visit the County’s COVID-19 vaccination webpage located at www.visitmonmouth.com/health. Please do not go to a vaccination clinic without a confirmed appointment. There are no extra vaccines available at the clinics.

The breakdown of positive COVID-19 cases by municipality is as follows:

20-April 19-April Aberdeen: 1862 1860 Allenhurst: 69 69 Allentown: 128 128 Asbury Park: 1677 1673 Atlantic Highlands: 332 329 Avon-by-the-Sea: 191 191 Belmar: 538 538 Bradley Beach: 363 363 Brielle: 565 564 Colts Neck: 987 985 Deal: 269 269 Eatontown: 1646 1638 Englishtown: 228 227 Fair Haven: 484 483 Farmingdale: 155 155 Freehold Borough: 1576 1571 Freehold Township: 3517 3504 Hazlet: 2046 2039 Highlands: 356 356 Holmdel: 1597 1594 Howell: 5388 5380 Interlaken: 82 81 Keansburg: 1180 1179 Keyport: 693 690 Lake Como: 169 169 Little Silver: 593 593 Loch Arbour: 24 24 Long Branch: 4247 4237 Manalapan: 3994 3983 Manasquan: 573 573 Marlboro: 3463 3448 Matawan: 1093 1089 Middletown: 6210 6190 Millstone Township: 908 905 Monmouth Beach: 331 331 Neptune City: 503 502 Neptune Township: 3359 3348 Ocean: 3086 3081 Oceanport: 631 630 Red Bank: 1704 1702 Roosevelt: 55 55 Rumson: 660 659 Sea Bright: 139 139 Sea Girt: 163 163 Shrewsbury Borough: 518 517 Shrewsbury Township: 110 109 Spring Lake: 243 240 Spring Lake Heights: 387 387 Tinton Falls: 1771 1767 Union Beach: 596 593 Upper Freehold: 540 539 Wall: 2575 2574 West Long Branch: 1130 1129 Unknown: 0 0

If you would like to read more Monmouth County news updates and information regarding the COVID-19 situation, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.