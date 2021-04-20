AHHerald Search

Monmouth County has 164 additional positive cases of COVID-19

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Commissioner Director Thomas A. Arnone and County Commissioner Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that today, April 20, there are 164 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County. There are four new deaths being reported today related to COVID-19 in Monmouth County.

The County Commissioners and the Monmouth County Health Department (MCHD) are strongly urging residents to do their part to slow the spread by practicing social distancing, wearing a face covering when social distancing is not possible, not gathering in large crowds, washing their hands and staying home when sick.

Monmouth County will offer free COVID-19 testing for County residents on Wednesday, April 21 in Neptune from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Neptune Senior Center located at 1607 State Route 33. Residents should note the clinic has 200 tests and once those are administered, the clinic will close for the day.

Information about the County’s COVID-19 testing program is available on www.visitmonmouth.com. Residents are encouraged to fill out the testing requisition form ahead of testing in order to expedite the process.

Residents with general questions or concerns about the COVID-19 are able to contact the MCHD phone bank by calling 732-845-2070 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.

When the phone bank is not operational, please visit the MCHD website at www.visitmonmouth.com/health for general information related to COVID-19. Residents can also visit the NJ 211 website for additional information at www.nj211.org/coronavirus-covid-19 or by dialing 2-1-1.

For information on the COVID-19 vaccine, please visit the County’s COVID-19 vaccination webpage located at www.visitmonmouth.com/health. Please do not go to a vaccination clinic without a confirmed appointment. There are no extra vaccines available at the clinics.

The breakdown of positive COVID-19 cases by municipality is as follows:

 

20-April    

19-April

Aberdeen:

1862

1860

Allenhurst:

69

69

Allentown:

128

128

Asbury Park:

1677

1673

Atlantic Highlands:

332

329

Avon-by-the-Sea:

191

191

Belmar:

538

538

Bradley Beach:

363

363

Brielle:

565

564

Colts Neck:

987

985

Deal:

269

269

Eatontown:

1646

1638

Englishtown:

228

227

Fair Haven:

484

483

Farmingdale:

155

155

Freehold Borough:

1576

1571

Freehold Township:

3517

3504

Hazlet:

2046

2039

Highlands:

356

356

Holmdel:

1597

1594

Howell:

5388

5380

Interlaken:

82

81

Keansburg:

1180

1179

Keyport:

693

690

Lake Como:

169

169

Little Silver:

593

593

Loch Arbour:

24

24

Long Branch:

4247

4237

Manalapan:

3994

3983

Manasquan:

573

573

Marlboro:

3463

3448

Matawan:

1093

1089

Middletown:

6210

6190

Millstone Township:

908

905

Monmouth Beach:

331

331

Neptune City:

503

502

Neptune Township:

3359

3348

Ocean:

3086

3081

Oceanport:

631

630

Red Bank:

1704

1702

Roosevelt:

55

55

Rumson:

660

659

Sea Bright:

139

139

Sea Girt:

163

163

Shrewsbury Borough:

518

517

Shrewsbury Township:

110

109

Spring Lake:

243

240

Spring Lake Heights:

387

387

Tinton Falls:

1771

1767

Union Beach:

596

593

Upper Freehold:

540

539

Wall:

2575

2574

West Long Branch:

1130

1129

Unknown:

0

0

 

If you would like to read more Monmouth County news updates and information regarding the COVID-19 situation, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.

