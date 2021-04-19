Sports Management Added to the Curriculum at Brookdale Community College

MIDDLETOWN, NJ - Brookdale Community College is introducing Sports Management to the fall curriculum as an elective for Business, and Hospitality Management Degrees. Students will explore sports organizations and professions in the field and understand the management of the sports industry and sports facilities.

With local business leaders across the sports world, Brookdale's faculty will teach about emerging trends and related career opportunities in the ever-evolving business of sports and marketing.

Students will identify the types of employment opportunities available in the sports industry after taking this class. They will engage with guest speakers, take tours of different facilities and be offered experience through the many internships.

“Sports arenas need hospitality majors to fill many needs,” says Michelle Zuppe, Professor, Culinary Arts/Hospitality Management. “It is a good class for students to have who are looking for a job in the sports industry or want to advance to a bachelor’s program to one of the many colleges and universities with Brookdale agreements. This course will help expose students to lots of options.”

“The hospitality and travel and tourism industry should be coming back in a big way and Brookdale has opportunities to offer,” said Norah Kerr-McCurrry, Interim Institute Dean, Business & Social Sciences.