Monmouth County has 164 additional positive cases of COVID-19

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Commissioner Director Thomas A. Arnone and County Commissioner Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that today, April 19, there are 164 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County. There are two new deaths being reported today related to COVID-19 in Monmouth County.

The County Commissioners and the Monmouth County Health Department (MCHD) are strongly urging residents to do their part to slow the spread by practicing social distancing, wearing a face covering when social distancing is not possible, not gathering in large crowds, washing their hands and staying home when sick.

To date, the total number of positive COVID-19 cases in Monmouth County since March 2020 is 65,542. As of April 19, there are 220 hospitalized, 46 in intensive care (ICU) and 27 on ventilators in Monmouth County due to COVID-19.

Monmouth County will offer free COVID-19 testing for County residents on Wednesday, April 21 in Neptune from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Neptune Senior Center located at 1607 State Route 33. Residents should note the clinic has 200 tests and once those are administered, the clinic will close for the day.

Information about the County’s COVID-19 testing program is available on www.visitmonmouth.com. Residents are encouraged to fill out the testing requisition form ahead of testing in order to expedite the process.

Residents with general questions or concerns about the COVID-19 are able to contact the MCHD phone bank by calling 732-845-2070 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.

When the phone bank is not operational, please visit the MCHD website at www.visitmonmouth.com/health for general information related to COVID-19. Residents can also visit the NJ 211 website for additional information at www.nj211.org/coronavirus-covid-19 or by dialing 2-1-1.

For information on the COVID-19 vaccine, please visit the County’s COVID-19 vaccination webpage located at www.visitmonmouth.com/health. Please do not go to a vaccination clinic without a confirmed appointment. There are no extra vaccines available at the clinics.

The breakdown of positive COVID-19 cases by municipality is as follows:

19-April 18-April Aberdeen: 1860 1852 Allenhurst: 69 69 Allentown: 128 128 Asbury Park: 1673 1671 Atlantic Highlands: 329 327 Avon-by-the-Sea: 191 191 Belmar: 538 535 Bradley Beach: 363 362 Brielle: 564 564 Colts Neck: 985 985 Deal: 269 269 Eatontown: 1638 1630 Englishtown: 227 226 Fair Haven: 483 482 Farmingdale: 155 155 Freehold Borough: 1571 1568 Freehold Township: 3504 3491 Hazlet: 2039 2034 Highlands: 356 354 Holmdel: 1594 1591 Howell: 5380 5372 Interlaken: 81 81 Keansburg: 1179 1172 Keyport: 690 688 Lake Como: 169 169 Little Silver: 593 593 Loch Arbour: 24 24 Long Branch: 4237 4223 Manalapan: 3983 3980 Manasquan: 573 573 Marlboro: 3448 3439 Matawan: 1089 1082 Middletown: 6190 6171 Millstone Township: 905 900 Monmouth Beach: 331 330 Neptune City: 502 499 Neptune Township: 3348 3336 Ocean: 3081 3076 Oceanport: 630 629 Red Bank: 1702 1699 Roosevelt: 55 55 Rumson: 659 660 Sea Bright: 139 138 Sea Girt: 163 162 Shrewsbury Borough: 517 517 Shrewsbury Township: 109 108 Spring Lake: 240 240 Spring Lake Heights: 387 386 Tinton Falls: 1767 1761 Union Beach: 593 591 Upper Freehold: 539 538 Wall: 2574 2573 West Long Branch: 1129 1128 Unknown: 0 0

If you would like to read more Monmouth County news updates and information regarding the COVID-19 situation, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.