Monmouth County has 164 additional positive cases of COVID-19

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Commissioner Director Thomas A. Arnone and County Commissioner Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that today, April 19, there are 164 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County. There are two new deaths being reported today related to COVID-19 in Monmouth County.

The County Commissioners and the Monmouth County Health Department (MCHD) are strongly urging residents to do their part to slow the spread by practicing social distancing, wearing a face covering when social distancing is not possible, not gathering in large crowds, washing their hands and staying home when sick.

To date, the total number of positive COVID-19 cases in Monmouth County since March 2020 is 65,542. As of April 19, there are 220 hospitalized, 46 in intensive care (ICU) and 27 on ventilators in Monmouth County due to COVID-19.

Monmouth County will offer free COVID-19 testing for County residents on Wednesday, April 21 in Neptune from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Neptune Senior Center located at 1607 State Route 33. Residents should note the clinic has 200 tests and once those are administered, the clinic will close for the day.

Information about the County’s COVID-19 testing program is available on www.visitmonmouth.com. Residents are encouraged to fill out the testing requisition form ahead of testing in order to expedite the process.

Residents with general questions or concerns about the COVID-19 are able to contact the MCHD phone bank by calling 732-845-2070 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.

When the phone bank is not operational, please visit the MCHD website at www.visitmonmouth.com/health for general information related to COVID-19. Residents can also visit the NJ 211 website for additional information at www.nj211.org/coronavirus-covid-19 or by dialing 2-1-1.

For information on the COVID-19 vaccine, please visit the County’s COVID-19 vaccination webpage located at www.visitmonmouth.com/health. Please do not go to a vaccination clinic without a confirmed appointment. There are no extra vaccines available at the clinics.

The breakdown of positive COVID-19 cases by municipality is as follows:

 

19-April    

18-April

Aberdeen:

1860

1852

Allenhurst:

69

69

Allentown:

128

128

Asbury Park:

1673

1671

Atlantic Highlands:

329

327

Avon-by-the-Sea:

191

191

Belmar:

538

535

Bradley Beach:

363

362

Brielle:

564

564

Colts Neck:

985

985

Deal:

269

269

Eatontown:

1638

1630

Englishtown:

227

226

Fair Haven:

483

482

Farmingdale:

155

155

Freehold Borough:

1571

1568

Freehold Township:

3504

3491

Hazlet:

2039

2034

Highlands:

356

354

Holmdel:

1594

1591

Howell:

5380

5372

Interlaken:

81

81

Keansburg:

1179

1172

Keyport:

690

688

Lake Como:

169

169

Little Silver:

593

593

Loch Arbour:

24

24

Long Branch:

4237

4223

Manalapan:

3983

3980

Manasquan:

573

573

Marlboro:

3448

3439

Matawan:

1089

1082

Middletown:

6190

6171

Millstone Township:

905

900

Monmouth Beach:

331

330

Neptune City:

502

499

Neptune Township:

3348

3336

Ocean:

3081

3076

Oceanport:

630

629

Red Bank:

1702

1699

Roosevelt:

55

55

Rumson:

659

660

Sea Bright:

139

138

Sea Girt:

163

162

Shrewsbury Borough:

517

517

Shrewsbury Township:

109

108

Spring Lake:

240

240

Spring Lake Heights:

387

386

Tinton Falls:

1767

1761

Union Beach:

593

591

Upper Freehold:

539

538

Wall:

2574

2573

West Long Branch:

1129

1128

Unknown:

0

0

 

If you would like to read more Monmouth County news updates and information regarding the COVID-19 situation, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.

