Monmouth County has 169 additional positive cases of COVID-19

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Commissioner Director Thomas A. Arnone and County Commissioner Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that today, April 18, there are 169 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County. There are zero new deaths being reported today related to COVID-19 in Monmouth County.

The County Commissioners and the Monmouth County Health Department (MCHD) are strongly urging residents to do their part to slow the spread by practicing social distancing, wearing a face covering when social distancing is not possible, not gathering in large crowds, washing their hands and staying home when sick.

Monmouth County will offer free COVID-19 testing for County residents on Wednesday, April 21 in Neptune from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Neptune Senior Center located at 1607 State Route 33. Residents should note the clinic has 200 tests and once those are administered, the clinic will close for the day.

Information about the County’s COVID-19 testing program is available on www.visitmonmouth.com. Residents are encouraged to fill out the testing requisition form ahead of testing in order to expedite the process.

Residents with general questions or concerns about the COVID-19 are able to contact the MCHD phone bank by calling 732-845-2070 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.

When the phone bank is not operational, please visit the MCHD website at www.visitmonmouth.com/health for general information related to COVID-19. Residents can also visit the NJ 211 website for additional information at www.nj211.org/coronavirus-covid-19 or by dialing 2-1-1.

For information on the COVID-19 vaccine, please visit the County’s COVID-19 vaccination webpage located at www.visitmonmouth.com/health. Please do not go to a vaccination clinic without a confirmed appointment. There are no extra vaccines available at the clinics.

The breakdown of positive COVID-19 cases by municipality is as follows:

18-April 17-April Aberdeen: 1852 1847 Allenhurst: 69 69 Allentown: 128 128 Asbury Park: 1671 1670 Atlantic Highlands: 327 327 Avon-by-the-Sea: 191 191 Belmar: 535 535 Bradley Beach: 362 362 Brielle: 564 564 Colts Neck: 985 982 Deal: 269 269 Eatontown: 1630 1627 Englishtown: 226 226 Fair Haven: 482 478 Farmingdale: 155 155 Freehold Borough: 1568 1564 Freehold Township: 3491 3483 Hazlet: 2034 2030 Highlands: 354 353 Holmdel: 1591 1588 Howell: 5372 5361 Interlaken: 81 81 Keansburg: 1172 1167 Keyport: 688 687 Lake Como: 169 169 Little Silver: 593 593 Loch Arbour: 24 24 Long Branch: 4223 4218 Manalapan: 3980 3968 Manasquan: 573 572 Marlboro: 3439 3435 Matawan: 1082 1077 Middletown: 6171 6161 Millstone Township: 900 896 Monmouth Beach: 330 328 Neptune City: 499 496 Neptune Township: 3336 3335 Ocean: 3076 3065 Oceanport: 629 629 Red Bank: 1699 1698 Roosevelt: 55 55 Rumson: 660 658 Sea Bright: 138 138 Sea Girt: 162 162 Shrewsbury Borough: 517 517 Shrewsbury Township: 108 108 Spring Lake: 240 239 Spring Lake Heights: 386 386 Tinton Falls: 1761 1759 Union Beach: 591 591 Upper Freehold: 538 537 Wall: 2573 2570 West Long Branch: 1128 1126 Unknown: 0 0

If you would like to read more Monmouth County news updates and information regarding the COVID-19 situation, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.