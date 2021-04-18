AHHerald Search

Monmouth County has 169 additional positive cases of COVID-19

Details
Category: News

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Commissioner Director Thomas A. Arnone and County Commissioner Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that today, April 18, there are 169 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County. There are zero new deaths being reported today related to COVID-19 in Monmouth County.

The County Commissioners and the Monmouth County Health Department (MCHD) are strongly urging residents to do their part to slow the spread by practicing social distancing, wearing a face covering when social distancing is not possible, not gathering in large crowds, washing their hands and staying home when sick.

Monmouth County will offer free COVID-19 testing for County residents on Wednesday, April 21 in Neptune from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Neptune Senior Center located at 1607 State Route 33. Residents should note the clinic has 200 tests and once those are administered, the clinic will close for the day.

Information about the County’s COVID-19 testing program is available on www.visitmonmouth.com. Residents are encouraged to fill out the testing requisition form ahead of testing in order to expedite the process.

Residents with general questions or concerns about the COVID-19 are able to contact the MCHD phone bank by calling 732-845-2070 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.

When the phone bank is not operational, please visit the MCHD website at www.visitmonmouth.com/health for general information related to COVID-19. Residents can also visit the NJ 211 website for additional information at www.nj211.org/coronavirus-covid-19 or by dialing 2-1-1.

For information on the COVID-19 vaccine, please visit the County’s COVID-19 vaccination webpage located at www.visitmonmouth.com/health. Please do not go to a vaccination clinic without a confirmed appointment. There are no extra vaccines available at the clinics.

The breakdown of positive COVID-19 cases by municipality is as follows:

 

18-April    

17-April

Aberdeen:

1852

1847

Allenhurst:

69

69

Allentown:

128

128

Asbury Park:

1671

1670

Atlantic Highlands:

327

327

Avon-by-the-Sea:

191

191

Belmar:

535

535

Bradley Beach:

362

362

Brielle:

564

564

Colts Neck:

985

982

Deal:

269

269

Eatontown:

1630

1627

Englishtown:

226

226

Fair Haven:

482

478

Farmingdale:

155

155

Freehold Borough:

1568

1564

Freehold Township:

3491

3483

Hazlet:

2034

2030

Highlands:

354

353

Holmdel:

1591

1588

Howell:

5372

5361

Interlaken:

81

81

Keansburg:

1172

1167

Keyport:

688

687

Lake Como:

169

169

Little Silver:

593

593

Loch Arbour:

24

24

Long Branch:

4223

4218

Manalapan:

3980

3968

Manasquan:

573

572

Marlboro:

3439

3435

Matawan:

1082

1077

Middletown:

6171

6161

Millstone Township:

900

896

Monmouth Beach:

330

328

Neptune City:

499

496

Neptune Township:

3336

3335

Ocean:

3076

3065

Oceanport:

629

629

Red Bank:

1699

1698

Roosevelt:

55

55

Rumson:

660

658

Sea Bright:

138

138

Sea Girt:

162

162

Shrewsbury Borough:

517

517

Shrewsbury Township:

108

108

Spring Lake:

240

239

Spring Lake Heights:

386

386

Tinton Falls:

1761

1759

Union Beach:

591

591

Upper Freehold:

538

537

Wall:

2573

2570

West Long Branch:

1128

1126

Unknown:

0

0

 

If you would like to read more Monmouth County news updates and information regarding the COVID-19 situation, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.

We rely on advertising to support our operations.  When you click on an affiliate link we may earn a commission.