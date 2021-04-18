Monmouth County has 288 additional positive cases of COVID-19

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Commissioner Director Thomas A. Arnone and County Commissioner Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that today, April 17, there are 288 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County. There are two new deaths being reported today related to COVID-19 in Monmouth County.

The County Commissioners and the Monmouth County Health Department (MCHD) are strongly urging residents to do their part to slow the spread by practicing social distancing, wearing a face covering when social distancing is not possible, not gathering in large crowds, washing their hands and staying home when sick.

Monmouth County will offer free COVID-19 testing for County residents on Wednesday, April 21 in Neptune from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Neptune Senior Center located at 1607 State Route 33. Residents should note the clinic has 200 tests and once those are administered, the clinic will close for the day.

Information about the County’s COVID-19 testing program is available on www.visitmonmouth.com. Residents are encouraged to fill out the testing requisition form ahead of testing in order to expedite the process.

Residents with general questions or concerns about the COVID-19 are able to contact the MCHD phone bank by calling 732-845-2070 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.

When the phone bank is not operational, please visit the MCHD website at www.visitmonmouth.com/health for general information related to COVID-19. Residents can also visit the NJ 211 website for additional information at www.nj211.org/coronavirus-covid-19 or by dialing 2-1-1.

For information on the COVID-19 vaccine, please visit the County’s COVID-19 vaccination webpage located at www.visitmonmouth.com/health. Please do not go to a vaccination clinic without a confirmed appointment. There are no extra vaccines available at the clinics.

The breakdown of positive COVID-19 cases by municipality is as follows:

17-April 16-April Aberdeen: 1847 1837 Allenhurst: 69 69 Allentown: 128 127 Asbury Park: 1670 1662 Atlantic Highlands: 327 327 Avon-by-the-Sea: 191 189 Belmar: 535 531 Bradley Beach: 362 362 Brielle: 564 562 Colts Neck: 982 975 Deal: 269 269 Eatontown: 1627 1616 Englishtown: 226 226 Fair Haven: 478 475 Farmingdale: 155 152 Freehold Borough: 1564 1559 Freehold Township: 3483 3472 Hazlet: 2030 2021 Highlands: 353 352 Holmdel: 1588 1574 Howell: 5361 5323 Interlaken: 81 81 Keansburg: 1167 1164 Keyport: 687 686 Lake Como: 169 167 Little Silver: 593 592 Loch Arbour: 24 24 Long Branch: 4218 4186 Manalapan: 3968 3954 Manasquan: 572 570 Marlboro: 3435 3420 Matawan: 1077 1073 Middletown: 6161 6133 Millstone Township: 896 888 Monmouth Beach: 328 326 Neptune City: 496 495 Neptune Township: 3335 3307 Ocean: 3065 3042 Oceanport: 629 624 Red Bank: 1698 1692 Roosevelt: 55 53 Rumson: 658 656 Sea Bright: 138 138 Sea Girt: 162 162 Shrewsbury Borough: 517 517 Shrewsbury Township: 108 107 Spring Lake: 239 239 Spring Lake Heights: 386 386 Tinton Falls: 1759 1754 Union Beach: 591 590 Upper Freehold: 537 538 Wall: 2570 2557 West Long Branch: 1126 1122 Unknown: 0 0

If you would like to read more Monmouth County news updates and information regarding the COVID-19 situation, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.