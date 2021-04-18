AHHerald Search

Monmouth County has 288 additional positive cases of COVID-19

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Commissioner Director Thomas A. Arnone and County Commissioner Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that today, April 17, there are 288 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County. There are two new deaths being reported today related to COVID-19 in Monmouth County.

The County Commissioners and the Monmouth County Health Department (MCHD) are strongly urging residents to do their part to slow the spread by practicing social distancing, wearing a face covering when social distancing is not possible, not gathering in large crowds, washing their hands and staying home when sick.

Monmouth County will offer free COVID-19 testing for County residents on Wednesday, April 21 in Neptune from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Neptune Senior Center located at 1607 State Route 33. Residents should note the clinic has 200 tests and once those are administered, the clinic will close for the day.

Information about the County’s COVID-19 testing program is available on www.visitmonmouth.com. Residents are encouraged to fill out the testing requisition form ahead of testing in order to expedite the process.

Residents with general questions or concerns about the COVID-19 are able to contact the MCHD phone bank by calling 732-845-2070 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.

When the phone bank is not operational, please visit the MCHD website at www.visitmonmouth.com/health for general information related to COVID-19. Residents can also visit the NJ 211 website for additional information at www.nj211.org/coronavirus-covid-19 or by dialing 2-1-1.

For information on the COVID-19 vaccine, please visit the County’s COVID-19 vaccination webpage located at www.visitmonmouth.com/health. Please do not go to a vaccination clinic without a confirmed appointment. There are no extra vaccines available at the clinics.

The breakdown of positive COVID-19 cases by municipality is as follows:

 

17-April     

16-April

Aberdeen:

1847

1837

Allenhurst:

69

69

Allentown:

128

127

Asbury Park:

1670

1662

Atlantic Highlands:

327

327

Avon-by-the-Sea:

191

189

Belmar:

535

531

Bradley Beach:

362

362

Brielle:

564

562

Colts Neck:

982

975

Deal:

269

269

Eatontown:

1627

1616

Englishtown:

226

226

Fair Haven:

478

475

Farmingdale:

155

152

Freehold Borough:

1564

1559

Freehold Township:

3483

3472

Hazlet:

2030

2021

Highlands:

353

352

Holmdel:

1588

1574

Howell:

5361

5323

Interlaken:

81

81

Keansburg:

1167

1164

Keyport:

687

686

Lake Como:

169

167

Little Silver:

593

592

Loch Arbour:

24

24

Long Branch:

4218

4186

Manalapan:

3968

3954

Manasquan:

572

570

Marlboro:

3435

3420

Matawan:

1077

1073

Middletown:

6161

6133

Millstone Township:

896

888

Monmouth Beach:

328

326

Neptune City:

496

495

Neptune Township:

3335

3307

Ocean:

3065

3042

Oceanport:

629

624

Red Bank:

1698

1692

Roosevelt:

55

53

Rumson:

658

656

Sea Bright:

138

138

Sea Girt:

162

162

Shrewsbury Borough:

517

517

Shrewsbury Township:

108

107

Spring Lake:

239

239

Spring Lake Heights:

386

386

Tinton Falls:

1759

1754

Union Beach:

591

590

Upper Freehold:

537

538

Wall:

2570

2557

West Long Branch:

1126

1122

Unknown:

0

0

 

If you would like to read more Monmouth County news updates and information regarding the COVID-19 situation, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.

 

