Groundbreaking for Port Monmouth Road School Addition

KEANSBURG, NJ – The New Jersey Schools Development Authority (SDA) joined Keansburg School District officials, state and local officials Friday to break ground for the new addition at the former Port Monmouth Road School.

“As we celebrate the groundbreaking for this important project, SDA continues to deliver on its commitments to address educational facility needs throughout the State, especially those that address District-wide overcrowding,” said SDA CEO Manuel Da Silva. “This expanded facility will serve generations of Keansburg’s youngest learners as they embark on a lifetime of learning. We look forward to our continued partnership with the Keansburg School District and local stakeholders as this project advances.”

The new, single-story addition of approximately 27,500 square-feet, combined with approximately 19,000 square-feet of renovations will result in a school facility of approximately 47,000 square-feet designed to educate approximately 315 Pre-Kindergarten students. The new addition will include 13 Pre-Kindergarten classrooms, a food service area, nurse’s area, support facilities and a connection to the existing facility. Renovations to the existing facility will include 8 Pre-Kindergarten classrooms, a Gross Motor Skills Area, and two new playgrounds. The facility is anticipated to open to students in September 2022.

“On behalf of the Keansburg School District and the Keansburg Community I would like to thank the SDA, our elected officials and any and all other persons involved in seeing the Keansburg Early Learning Center project come to fruition,” said Kathleen O’Hare, Keansburg School District Superintendent. “We could not be more excited about what this means to our community, especially our youngest learners. Our Pre-K Program has been exceptional since its onset. This state of the art facility will enable us to further enhance the Program and educate our students in an optimal learning environment.”

Niram, Inc. was awarded an $18.65 million contract for the construction of the school. LAN Associates is the architect and Pinnacle Consulting & Construction Services, Inc. is managing the project. The total estimated project cost is $28.4 million.

Once completed, the school will be the second Capital Project built by the SDA in Keansburg. The SDA has previously invested more than $54 million in completed projects in Keansburg since the inception of the school construction program. This includes the new Joseph C. Caruso Elementary School that opened to students in 2016.