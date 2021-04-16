Monmouth County has 239 additional positive cases of COVID-19

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Commissioner Director Thomas A. Arnone and County Commissioner Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that today, April 16, there are 239 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County. There are six new deaths being reported today related to COVID-19 in Monmouth County.

The County Commissioners and the Monmouth County Health Department (MCHD) are strongly urging residents to do their part to slow the spread by practicing social distancing, wearing a face covering when social distancing is not possible, not gathering in large crowds, washing their hands and staying home when sick.

Monmouth County will offer free COVID-19 testing for County residents on Wednesday, April 21 in Neptune from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Neptune Senior Center located at 1607 State Route 33. Residents should note the clinic has 200 tests and once those are administered, the clinic will close for the day.

Information about the County’s COVID-19 testing program is available on www.visitmonmouth.com. Residents are encouraged to fill out the testing requisition form ahead of testing in order to expedite the process.

Residents with general questions or concerns about the COVID-19 are able to contact the MCHD phone bank by calling 732-845-2070 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.

When the phone bank is not operational, please visit the MCHD website at www.visitmonmouth.com/health for general information related to COVID-19. Residents can also visit the NJ 211 website for additional information at www.nj211.org/coronavirus-covid-19 or by dialing 2-1-1.

For information on the COVID-19 vaccine, please visit the County’s COVID-19 vaccination webpage located at www.visitmonmouth.com/health. Please do not go to a vaccination clinic without a confirmed appointment. There are no extra vaccines available at the clinics.

The breakdown of positive COVID-19 cases by municipality is as follows:

16-April 15-April Aberdeen: 1837 1829 Allenhurst: 69 69 Allentown: 127 127 Asbury Park: 1662 1660 Atlantic Highlands: 327 327 Avon-by-the-Sea: 189 188 Belmar: 531 528 Bradley Beach: 362 361 Brielle: 562 559 Colts Neck: 975 967 Deal: 269 269 Eatontown: 1616 1612 Englishtown: 226 223 Fair Haven: 475 474 Farmingdale: 152 152 Freehold Borough: 1559 1556 Freehold Township: 3472 3457 Hazlet: 2021 2018 Highlands: 352 352 Holmdel: 1574 1569 Howell: 5323 5311 Interlaken: 81 81 Keansburg: 1164 1162 Keyport: 686 685 Lake Como: 167 166 Little Silver: 592 590 Loch Arbour: 24 24 Long Branch: 4186 4182 Manalapan: 3954 3942 Manasquan: 570 570 Marlboro: 3420 3409 Matawan: 1073 1070 Middletown: 6133 6115 Millstone Township: 888 882 Monmouth Beach: 326 326 Neptune City: 495 494 Neptune Township: 3307 3300 Ocean: 3042 3035 Oceanport: 624 623 Red Bank: 1692 1690 Roosevelt: 53 53 Rumson: 656 655 Sea Bright: 138 137 Sea Girt: 162 162 Shrewsbury Borough: 517 514 Shrewsbury Township: 107 107 Spring Lake: 239 238 Spring Lake Heights: 386 384 Tinton Falls: 1754 1750 Union Beach: 590 586 Upper Freehold: 538 538 Wall: 2557 2552 West Long Branch: 1122 1119 Unknown: 0 0

If you would like to read more Monmouth County news updates and information regarding the COVID-19 situation, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.