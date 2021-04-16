AHHerald Search

Monmouth County has 239 additional positive cases of COVID-19

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Commissioner Director Thomas A. Arnone and County Commissioner Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that today, April 16, there are 239 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County. There are six new deaths being reported today related to COVID-19 in Monmouth County.

The County Commissioners and the Monmouth County Health Department (MCHD) are strongly urging residents to do their part to slow the spread by practicing social distancing, wearing a face covering when social distancing is not possible, not gathering in large crowds, washing their hands and staying home when sick.

Monmouth County will offer free COVID-19 testing for County residents on Wednesday, April 21 in Neptune from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Neptune Senior Center located at 1607 State Route 33. Residents should note the clinic has 200 tests and once those are administered, the clinic will close for the day.

Information about the County’s COVID-19 testing program is available on www.visitmonmouth.com. Residents are encouraged to fill out the testing requisition form ahead of testing in order to expedite the process.

Residents with general questions or concerns about the COVID-19 are able to contact the MCHD phone bank by calling 732-845-2070 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.

When the phone bank is not operational, please visit the MCHD website at www.visitmonmouth.com/health for general information related to COVID-19. Residents can also visit the NJ 211 website for additional information at www.nj211.org/coronavirus-covid-19 or by dialing 2-1-1.

For information on the COVID-19 vaccine, please visit the County’s COVID-19 vaccination webpage located at www.visitmonmouth.com/health. Please do not go to a vaccination clinic without a confirmed appointment. There are no extra vaccines available at the clinics.

The breakdown of positive COVID-19 cases by municipality is as follows:

 

16-April    

15-April

Aberdeen:

1837

1829

Allenhurst:

69

69

Allentown:

127

127

Asbury Park:

1662

1660

Atlantic Highlands:

327

327

Avon-by-the-Sea:

189

188

Belmar:

531

528

Bradley Beach:

362

361

Brielle:

562

559

Colts Neck:

975

967

Deal:

269

269

Eatontown:

1616

1612

Englishtown:

226

223

Fair Haven:

475

474

Farmingdale:

152

152

Freehold Borough:

1559

1556

Freehold Township:

3472

3457

Hazlet:

2021

2018

Highlands:

352

352

Holmdel:

1574

1569

Howell:

5323

5311

Interlaken:

81

81

Keansburg:

1164

1162

Keyport:

686

685

Lake Como:

167

166

Little Silver:

592

590

Loch Arbour:

24

24

Long Branch:

4186

4182

Manalapan:

3954

3942

Manasquan:

570

570

Marlboro:

3420

3409

Matawan:

1073

1070

Middletown:

6133

6115

Millstone Township:

888

882

Monmouth Beach:

326

326

Neptune City:

495

494

Neptune Township:

3307

3300

Ocean:

3042

3035

Oceanport:

624

623

Red Bank:

1692

1690

Roosevelt:

53

53

Rumson:

656

655

Sea Bright:

138

137

Sea Girt:

162

162

Shrewsbury Borough:

517

514

Shrewsbury Township:

107

107

Spring Lake:

239

238

Spring Lake Heights:

386

384

Tinton Falls:

1754

1750

Union Beach:

590

586

Upper Freehold:

538

538

Wall:

2557

2552

West Long Branch:

1122

1119

Unknown:

0

0

 

If you would like to read more Monmouth County news updates and information regarding the COVID-19 situation, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.

