Bayshore Pharmacy Offers Vaccinations in AH

ATLANTIC HIGHLANDS - Bayshore Pharmacy at the Foodtown Shopping Plaza on Route 36 and First ave., is now making appointments for Covid 19 vaccinations.

We have prepared to vaccinate our community since receiving approvals in December. We are extremely happy to be able to bring the vaccine to our community. We are happy to be your partner in health,” said Richard Stryker pharmacist and part owner of the privately owned pharmacy.

To make an appointment,. Residents can join the waitlist at www.BayshorePharmacy.com/finallyhere.

Due to the limited availability of the vaccine, Stryker said patients will be notified when the schedule is open and available for the vaccine. The Pharmacy has six vaccination rooms ready for the community vaccination clinic. Each is separated by a curtain and social distancing spacing is strictly observed.

The store’s pharmacists will be administering the vaccines to patients seven days a week while supplies last.

Stryker said the vaccine supply, which he has been seeking since the onset of the availability has secured through the Good Neighbor Pharmacy, part of the federal distribution network.

“I want to say how happy we are in Atlantic Highlands that Bayshore Pharmacy received vaccines,” said Mayor Loretta Gluckstein. “They optimize how a local business gives back to the community. Congratulations to all who now can go to Bayshore to receive a Covid-19 vaccine.”