Registration Open Now for COVID-19 Vaccinations for Those 16 and Up

Current vaccine eligibility for those 55 and older, those with chronic medical conditions and those with specific career backgrounds

West Orange, NJ - As of Monday, April 19th, all individuals age 16 and older will be eligible for COVID-19 vaccination according to the New Jersey Department of Health. In advance of this expansion, we encourage those interested in vaccination to register now to ensure the earliest appointment when you become eligible.

The COVID-19 vaccine is currently available in New Jersey to individuals aged 55+, those with certain preexisting health conditions and those working in specific fields such as health care, education, transportation and hospitality.

RWJBarnabas Health, the largest, most comprehensive academic health care system in New Jersey, is equipped with the Pfizer/BioTech and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines and is operating vaccine clinics at all its hospitals and at the Middlesex County COVID-19 Vaccination Mega-Site at the New Jersey Convention and Expo Center in Edison.

To register for the COVID-19 vaccine, please visit www.rwjbh.org/covid19vaccine. After filling out the online form, registrants will receive an email or text to schedule their vaccine appointment via a link to RWJBarnabas Health’s scheduling app.

RWJBarnabas Health is administering only Pfizer/BioTech and Moderna vaccines at this time.