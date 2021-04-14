Ocean Township Man Arrested for Attempted Murder in Freehold Borough Shooting Incident

FREEHOLD – An Ocean Township man has been arrested and charged for his role in a shooting that took place in Freehold Borough on March 30, announced Monmouth County Prosecutor Christopher J. Gramiccioni.

Joseph Lyons, 36, of Ocean Township, has been arrested and charged with two counts of first degree attempted murder, one count of second degree possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose and one count of second degree unlawful possession of weapon.

At approximately 8:02 p.m. on Tuesday, March 30, 2021, the Freehold Borough Police Department responded to the Continental Apartment Complex for a 911 call reporting a shooting incident. Upon arrival officers discovered two male victims, with gunshot wounds. The victims were taken to a local hospital for non-life threatening injuries and later released. A joint investigation by the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office and the Freehold Borough Police subsequently revealed that Joseph Lyons was responsible for shooting both victims before fleeing the scene.

With the assistance of the United States Marshals Regional Task Force and Freehold Borough Police Department, Lyons was taken into custody and transported to the Monmouth County Correctional Institution as he awaits his First Appearance and Detention Hearing.

Anyone with information about this case is urged to call Detective Daniel Newman of the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office at 1-800-533-7443 or Freehold Borough Police Detective Richard Schwerthoffer at 732-462-1233.

Anyone who feels the need to remain anonymous but has information about a crime can submit a tip to Monmouth County Crime Stoppers by calling their confidential telephone tip-line at 1-800-671-4400; or by downloading and using the free P3 Tips mobile app (available for iOS and Android - https://www.p3tips.com/community/index.htm).

If convicted of attempted murder, Lyons faces up to 20 years on each count, in a New Jersey state prison, subject to the provisions of the "No Early Release Act" (NERA) requiring him to serve 85 percent of the sentence imposed before becoming eligible for release on parole. He would also be under parole supervision for five years following his release from state prison.

If convicted of the weapons offenses, Lyons faces up to 10 years in a New Jersey state prison, with a mandatory minimum parole ineligibility of 42 months pursuant to the Graves Act.

The case is assigned to Monmouth County Assistant Prosecutor Caitlin Sidley of the Office’s Major Crimes Bureau.

Despite these charges, every defendant is presumed innocent, unless and until found guilty beyond a reasonable doubt, following a trial at which the defendant has all of the trial rights guaranteed by the U.S. Constitution and State law.