AHHerald Search

Monmouth County has 242 additional positive cases of COVID-19

Details
Category: News

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Commissioner Director Thomas A. Arnone and County Commissioner Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that today, April 14, there are 242 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County. There is one new death being reported today related to COVID-19 in Monmouth County.

The County Commissioners and the Monmouth County Health Department (MCHD) are strongly urging residents to do their part to slow the spread by practicing social distancing, wearing a face covering when social distancing is not possible, not gathering in large crowds, washing their hands and staying home when sick.

Monmouth County will offer free COVID-19 testing for County residents on Wednesday, April 14 in Asbury Park from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Asbury Park Transportation Center located at 1 Municipal Plaza. Residents should note the clinic has 200 tests and once those are administered, the clinic will close for the day.

Information about the County’s COVID-19 testing program is available on www.visitmonmouth.com. Residents are encouraged to fill out the testing requisition form ahead of testing in order to expedite the process.

Residents with general questions or concerns about the COVID-19 are able to contact the MCHD phone bank by calling 732-845-2070 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.

When the phone bank is not operational, please visit the MCHD website at www.visitmonmouth.com/health for general information related to COVID-19. Residents can also visit the NJ 211 website for additional information at www.nj211.org/coronavirus-covid-19 or by dialing 2-1-1.

For information on the COVID-19 vaccine, please visit the County’s COVID-19 vaccination webpage located at www.visitmonmouth.com/health. Please do not go to a vaccination clinic without a confirmed appointment. There are no extra vaccines available at the clinics.

The breakdown of positive COVID-19 cases by municipality is as follows:

 

14-April    

13-April

Aberdeen:

1821

1809

Allenhurst:

68

67

Allentown:

124

123

Asbury Park:

1655

1653

Atlantic Highlands:

327

328

Avon-by-the-Sea:

188

188

Belmar:

527

527

Bradley Beach:

361

361

Brielle:

555

554

Colts Neck:

959

950

Deal:

267

267

Eatontown:

1601

1591

Englishtown:

222

221

Fair Haven:

472

469

Farmingdale:

150

150

Freehold Borough:

1552

1546

Freehold Township:

3443

3431

Hazlet:

2005

1997

Highlands:

351

351

Holmdel:

1567

1559

Howell:

5297

5279

Interlaken:

81

81

Keansburg:

1158

1157

Keyport:

683

681

Lake Como:

166

166

Little Silver:

588

587

Loch Arbour:

24

24

Long Branch:

4175

4164

Manalapan:

3921

3910

Manasquan:

570

569

Marlboro:

3392

3370

Matawan:

1065

1064

Middletown:

6076

6039

Millstone Township:

876

871

Monmouth Beach:

322

322

Neptune City:

493

490

Neptune Township:

3286

3277

Ocean:

3019

3004

Oceanport:

621

619

Red Bank:

1681

1680

Roosevelt:

53

53

Rumson:

653

647

Sea Bright:

136

135

Sea Girt:

162

162

Shrewsbury Borough:

511

509

Shrewsbury Township:

107

107

Spring Lake:

238

236

Spring Lake Heights:

384

383

Tinton Falls:

1747

1742

Union Beach:

581

578

Upper Freehold:

533

532

Wall:

2547

2543

West Long Branch:

1112

1109

Unknown:

0

0

 

If you would like to read more Monmouth County news updates and information regarding the COVID-19 situation, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.

We rely on advertising to support our operations.  When you click on an affiliate link we may earn a commission.