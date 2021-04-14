Monmouth County has 242 additional positive cases of COVID-19

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Commissioner Director Thomas A. Arnone and County Commissioner Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that today, April 14, there are 242 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County. There is one new death being reported today related to COVID-19 in Monmouth County.

The County Commissioners and the Monmouth County Health Department (MCHD) are strongly urging residents to do their part to slow the spread by practicing social distancing, wearing a face covering when social distancing is not possible, not gathering in large crowds, washing their hands and staying home when sick.

Monmouth County will offer free COVID-19 testing for County residents on Wednesday, April 14 in Asbury Park from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Asbury Park Transportation Center located at 1 Municipal Plaza. Residents should note the clinic has 200 tests and once those are administered, the clinic will close for the day.

Information about the County’s COVID-19 testing program is available on www.visitmonmouth.com. Residents are encouraged to fill out the testing requisition form ahead of testing in order to expedite the process.

Residents with general questions or concerns about the COVID-19 are able to contact the MCHD phone bank by calling 732-845-2070 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.

When the phone bank is not operational, please visit the MCHD website at www.visitmonmouth.com/health for general information related to COVID-19. Residents can also visit the NJ 211 website for additional information at www.nj211.org/coronavirus-covid-19 or by dialing 2-1-1.

For information on the COVID-19 vaccine, please visit the County’s COVID-19 vaccination webpage located at www.visitmonmouth.com/health. Please do not go to a vaccination clinic without a confirmed appointment. There are no extra vaccines available at the clinics.

The breakdown of positive COVID-19 cases by municipality is as follows:

14-April 13-April Aberdeen: 1821 1809 Allenhurst: 68 67 Allentown: 124 123 Asbury Park: 1655 1653 Atlantic Highlands: 327 328 Avon-by-the-Sea: 188 188 Belmar: 527 527 Bradley Beach: 361 361 Brielle: 555 554 Colts Neck: 959 950 Deal: 267 267 Eatontown: 1601 1591 Englishtown: 222 221 Fair Haven: 472 469 Farmingdale: 150 150 Freehold Borough: 1552 1546 Freehold Township: 3443 3431 Hazlet: 2005 1997 Highlands: 351 351 Holmdel: 1567 1559 Howell: 5297 5279 Interlaken: 81 81 Keansburg: 1158 1157 Keyport: 683 681 Lake Como: 166 166 Little Silver: 588 587 Loch Arbour: 24 24 Long Branch: 4175 4164 Manalapan: 3921 3910 Manasquan: 570 569 Marlboro: 3392 3370 Matawan: 1065 1064 Middletown: 6076 6039 Millstone Township: 876 871 Monmouth Beach: 322 322 Neptune City: 493 490 Neptune Township: 3286 3277 Ocean: 3019 3004 Oceanport: 621 619 Red Bank: 1681 1680 Roosevelt: 53 53 Rumson: 653 647 Sea Bright: 136 135 Sea Girt: 162 162 Shrewsbury Borough: 511 509 Shrewsbury Township: 107 107 Spring Lake: 238 236 Spring Lake Heights: 384 383 Tinton Falls: 1747 1742 Union Beach: 581 578 Upper Freehold: 533 532 Wall: 2547 2543 West Long Branch: 1112 1109 Unknown: 0 0

If you would like to read more Monmouth County news updates and information regarding the COVID-19 situation, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.