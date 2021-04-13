Middletown Police Investigate Three Car Crash

Middletown – On Tuesday, April 13, 2021 at approximately 2:16p.m., Middletown Twp. Police responded to the intersection of State Route 35 and Crestview Drive for a report of a three vehicle crash. Upon arrival, officers determined that one of the drivers had sustained injuries and was transported via medivac to Hackensack Meridian Health Jersey Shore University Medical Center in Neptune. Information pertaining to the injured driver and the nature of the injuries is not being released at this time.

This is an active crash investigation and as a result traffic on the northbound lanes on Rte. 35 has been shut down at the intersection of Rte. 35 and Chapel Hill Road.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Middletown Twp. Police Traffic Safety Unit at (732) 615-2045.