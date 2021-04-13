AHHerald Search

Monmouth County has 258 additional positive cases of COVID-19

Details
Category: News

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Commissioner Director Thomas A. Arnone and County Commissioner Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that today, April 13, there are 258 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County. There are six new deaths being reported today related to COVID-19 in Monmouth County.

The County Commissioners and the Monmouth County Health Department (MCHD) are strongly urging residents to do their part to slow the spread by practicing social distancing, wearing a face covering when social distancing is not possible, not gathering in large crowds, washing their hands and staying home when sick.

Monmouth County will offer free COVID-19 testing for County residents on Tuesday, April 13 in Long Branch from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Bucky James Community Center located at 231 Wilbur Ray Ave. Residents should note the clinic has 200 tests and once those are administered, the clinic will close for the day.

Information about the County’s COVID-19 testing program is available on www.visitmonmouth.com. Residents are encouraged to fill out the testing requisition form ahead of testing in order to expedite the process.

Residents with general questions or concerns about the COVID-19 are able to contact the MCHD phone bank by calling 732-845-2070 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.

When the phone bank is not operational, please visit the MCHD website at www.visitmonmouth.com/health for general information related to COVID-19. Residents can also visit the NJ 211 website for additional information at www.nj211.org/coronavirus-covid-19 or by dialing 2-1-1.

For information on the COVID-19 vaccine, please visit the County’s COVID-19 vaccination webpage located at www.visitmonmouth.com/health. Please do not go to a vaccination clinic without a confirmed appointment. There are no extra vaccines available at the clinics.

The breakdown of positive COVID-19 cases by municipality is as follows:

 

13-April    

12-April

Aberdeen:

1809

1802

Allenhurst:

67

67

Allentown:

123

121

Asbury Park:

1653

1647

Atlantic Highlands:

328

326

Avon-by-the-Sea:

188

187

Belmar:

527

526

Bradley Beach:

361

360

Brielle:

554

547

Colts Neck:

950

946

Deal:

267

267

Eatontown:

1591

1589

Englishtown:

221

219

Fair Haven:

469

466

Farmingdale:

150

150

Freehold Borough:

1546

1539

Freehold Township:

3431

3420

Hazlet:

1997

1991

Highlands:

351

351

Holmdel:

1559

1554

Howell:

5279

5258

Interlaken:

81

82

Keansburg:

1157

1150

Keyport:

681

679

Lake Como:

166

166

Little Silver:

587

584

Loch Arbour:

24

24

Long Branch:

4164

4153

Manalapan:

3910

3894

Manasquan:

569

564

Marlboro:

3370

3350

Matawan:

1064

1061

Middletown:

6039

6015

Millstone Township:

871

868

Monmouth Beach:

322

322

Neptune City:

490

488

Neptune Township:

3277

3269

Ocean:

3004

2990

Oceanport:

619

617

Red Bank:

1680

1677

Roosevelt:

53

54

Rumson:

647

644

Sea Bright:

135

134

Sea Girt:

162

164

Shrewsbury Borough:

509

508

Shrewsbury Township:

107

107

Spring Lake:

236

236

Spring Lake Heights:

383

381

Tinton Falls:

1742

1737

Union Beach:

578

575

Upper Freehold:

532

530

Wall:

2543

2528

West Long Branch:

1109

1107

Unknown:

0

0

 

If you would like to read more Monmouth County news updates and information regarding the COVID-19 situation, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.

We rely on advertising to support our operations.  When you click on an affiliate link we may earn a commission.