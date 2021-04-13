Monmouth County has 258 additional positive cases of COVID-19

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Commissioner Director Thomas A. Arnone and County Commissioner Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that today, April 13, there are 258 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County. There are six new deaths being reported today related to COVID-19 in Monmouth County.

The County Commissioners and the Monmouth County Health Department (MCHD) are strongly urging residents to do their part to slow the spread by practicing social distancing, wearing a face covering when social distancing is not possible, not gathering in large crowds, washing their hands and staying home when sick.

Monmouth County will offer free COVID-19 testing for County residents on Tuesday, April 13 in Long Branch from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Bucky James Community Center located at 231 Wilbur Ray Ave. Residents should note the clinic has 200 tests and once those are administered, the clinic will close for the day.

Information about the County’s COVID-19 testing program is available on www.visitmonmouth.com. Residents are encouraged to fill out the testing requisition form ahead of testing in order to expedite the process.

Residents with general questions or concerns about the COVID-19 are able to contact the MCHD phone bank by calling 732-845-2070 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.

When the phone bank is not operational, please visit the MCHD website at www.visitmonmouth.com/health for general information related to COVID-19. Residents can also visit the NJ 211 website for additional information at www.nj211.org/coronavirus-covid-19 or by dialing 2-1-1.

For information on the COVID-19 vaccine, please visit the County’s COVID-19 vaccination webpage located at www.visitmonmouth.com/health. Please do not go to a vaccination clinic without a confirmed appointment. There are no extra vaccines available at the clinics.

The breakdown of positive COVID-19 cases by municipality is as follows:

13-April 12-April Aberdeen: 1809 1802 Allenhurst: 67 67 Allentown: 123 121 Asbury Park: 1653 1647 Atlantic Highlands: 328 326 Avon-by-the-Sea: 188 187 Belmar: 527 526 Bradley Beach: 361 360 Brielle: 554 547 Colts Neck: 950 946 Deal: 267 267 Eatontown: 1591 1589 Englishtown: 221 219 Fair Haven: 469 466 Farmingdale: 150 150 Freehold Borough: 1546 1539 Freehold Township: 3431 3420 Hazlet: 1997 1991 Highlands: 351 351 Holmdel: 1559 1554 Howell: 5279 5258 Interlaken: 81 82 Keansburg: 1157 1150 Keyport: 681 679 Lake Como: 166 166 Little Silver: 587 584 Loch Arbour: 24 24 Long Branch: 4164 4153 Manalapan: 3910 3894 Manasquan: 569 564 Marlboro: 3370 3350 Matawan: 1064 1061 Middletown: 6039 6015 Millstone Township: 871 868 Monmouth Beach: 322 322 Neptune City: 490 488 Neptune Township: 3277 3269 Ocean: 3004 2990 Oceanport: 619 617 Red Bank: 1680 1677 Roosevelt: 53 54 Rumson: 647 644 Sea Bright: 135 134 Sea Girt: 162 164 Shrewsbury Borough: 509 508 Shrewsbury Township: 107 107 Spring Lake: 236 236 Spring Lake Heights: 383 381 Tinton Falls: 1742 1737 Union Beach: 578 575 Upper Freehold: 532 530 Wall: 2543 2528 West Long Branch: 1109 1107 Unknown: 0 0

