Applications for “The Kristina Henderson Empowering Young Women Scholarship” Being Accepted

Red Bank, NJ – Mrs. New Jersey Kristina Henderson, the CEO and Owner of Henderson Promos in Red Bank, New Jersey, is proud to announce the creation of a $1000 college scholarship to assist young women in the continuation of their educational journey.

“I believe in empowering and supporting other women, and that starts at a young age. Personally, I have experienced a lack of support for women entrepreneurs throughout my career, and I want to break that cycle. Women must realize that when one of us succeeds, we all succeed,” said Henderson.

“The Kristina Henderson Empowering Young Women Scholarship” is open to female, high school seniors and undergraduate college students. The scholarship is competitive. Applications must include the student’s GPA with a supporting transcript and an essay including personal, academic, and work accomplishments. Completed applications are due by May 15, 2021 and should be emailed to Karla Roth-Bardinas at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .

The scholarship recipient will be notified by May 20th and will be announced in local media. The winner is asked to speak at a business event this summer in Monmouth County, New Jersey, about her chosen career and how the scholarship will help her reach her goals.

Henderson was crowned Mrs. New Jersey in August 2020 and has been a voice for women business owners during her reign. She placed “Top 6 Contestants” in the National Mrs. American Pageant representing New Jersey in March 2021 in Las Vegas.

“I encourage young women to think big. I speak to high school and college students all the time, and my greatest advice is to put your dreams and goals down on paper. I believe in vision boards. If you visualize your goals, it’s easier to work towards achieving them,” added Henderson.