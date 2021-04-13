Primary Ballot Drawing to be Conducted Friday, April 16 via Facebook and Youtube Livestreams

FREEHOLD, NJ – Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and social distancing guidelines, Monmouth County Clerk Christine Giordano Hanlon has announced changes for the upcoming ballot drawing for the 2021 Primary Election.

In accordance with N.J.S.A.19:23-24, the ballot drawing for the 2021 Primary Election will be held at 3 p.m. on Friday, April 16, 53 days before Primary Election Day.

In order to comply with social distancing guidelines, the 2021 Primary Election ballot drawing will be livestreamed and available to watch on the Monmouth County Clerk’s Office Facebook page at Facebook.com/MonmouthCountyClerk and the Monmouth County Government YouTube Channel at YouTube.com/MonmouthCountyNJ.

“Throughout the health crisis, my office has worked hard to ensure that the elections process continues to be carried out based on State law,” said Clerk Hanlon. “For the safety of the public and our employees, we will utilize technology and social media to make the primary election ballot drawing viewable to all.”

Any questions regarding the ballot drawing can be directed to the County Clerk’s Elections Division at 732-431-7790.