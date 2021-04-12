AHHerald Search

Monmouth County has 160 additional positive cases of COVID-19

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Commissioner Director Thomas A. Arnone and County Commissioner Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that today, April 12, there are 160 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County. There are four new deaths being reported today related to COVID-19 in Monmouth County.

The County Commissioners and the Monmouth County Health Department (MCHD) are strongly urging residents to do their part to slow the spread by practicing social distancing, wearing a face covering when social distancing is not possible, not gathering in large crowds, washing their hands and staying home when sick.

To date, the total number of positive COVID-19 cases in Monmouth County since March 2020 is 63,991. As of April 12, there are 298 hospitalized, 51 in intensive care (ICU) and 31 on ventilators in Monmouth County due to COVID-19.

Monmouth County will offer free COVID-19 testing for County residents on Tuesday, April 13 in Long Branch from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Bucky James Community Center located at 231 Wilbur Ray Ave. Residents should note the clinic has 200 tests and once those are administered, the clinic will close for the day.

Information about the County’s COVID-19 testing program is available on www.visitmonmouth.com. Residents are encouraged to fill out the testing requisition form ahead of testing in order to expedite the process.

Residents with general questions or concerns about the COVID-19 are able to contact the MCHD phone bank by calling 732-845-2070 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.

When the phone bank is not operational, please visit the MCHD website at www.visitmonmouth.com/health for general information related to COVID-19. Residents can also visit the NJ 211 website for additional information at www.nj211.org/coronavirus-covid-19 or by dialing 2-1-1.

For information on the COVID-19 vaccine, please visit the County’s COVID-19 vaccination webpage located at www.visitmonmouth.com/health. Please do not go to a vaccination clinic without a confirmed appointment. There are no extra vaccines available at the clinics.

The breakdown of positive COVID-19 cases by municipality is as follows:

 

12-April    

11-April

Aberdeen:

1802

1797

Allenhurst:

67

67

Allentown:

121

120

Asbury Park:

1647

1641

Atlantic Highlands:

326

326

Avon-by-the-Sea:

187

187

Belmar:

526

524

Bradley Beach:

360

359

Brielle:

547

547

Colts Neck:

946

943

Deal:

267

267

Eatontown:

1589

1587

Englishtown:

219

220

Fair Haven:

466

465

Farmingdale:

150

149

Freehold Borough:

1539

1535

Freehold Township:

3420

3414

Hazlet:

1991

1984

Highlands:

351

351

Holmdel:

1554

1552

Howell:

5258

5236

Interlaken:

82

82

Keansburg:

1150

1150

Keyport:

679

679

Lake Como:

166

166

Little Silver:

584

582

Loch Arbour:

24

24

Long Branch:

4153

4143

Manalapan:

3894

3877

Manasquan:

564

561

Marlboro:

3350

3344

Matawan:

1061

1056

Middletown:

6015

5991

Millstone Township:

868

868

Monmouth Beach:

322

322

Neptune City:

488

486

Neptune Township:

3269

3260

Ocean:

2990

2983

Oceanport:

617

616

Red Bank:

1677

1675

Roosevelt:

54

54

Rumson:

644

644

Sea Bright:

134

133

Sea Girt:

164

163

Shrewsbury Borough:

508

508

Shrewsbury Township:

107

107

Spring Lake:

236

236

Spring Lake Heights:

381

381

Tinton Falls:

1737

1733

Union Beach:

575

575

Upper Freehold:

530

529

Wall:

2528

2525

West Long Branch:

1107

1106

Unknown:

0

0

 

If you would like to read more Monmouth County news updates and information regarding the COVID-19 situation, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.

