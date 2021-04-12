Monmouth County has 160 additional positive cases of COVID-19

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Commissioner Director Thomas A. Arnone and County Commissioner Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that today, April 12, there are 160 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County. There are four new deaths being reported today related to COVID-19 in Monmouth County.

The County Commissioners and the Monmouth County Health Department (MCHD) are strongly urging residents to do their part to slow the spread by practicing social distancing, wearing a face covering when social distancing is not possible, not gathering in large crowds, washing their hands and staying home when sick.

To date, the total number of positive COVID-19 cases in Monmouth County since March 2020 is 63,991. As of April 12, there are 298 hospitalized, 51 in intensive care (ICU) and 31 on ventilators in Monmouth County due to COVID-19.

Monmouth County will offer free COVID-19 testing for County residents on Tuesday, April 13 in Long Branch from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Bucky James Community Center located at 231 Wilbur Ray Ave. Residents should note the clinic has 200 tests and once those are administered, the clinic will close for the day.

Information about the County’s COVID-19 testing program is available on www.visitmonmouth.com. Residents are encouraged to fill out the testing requisition form ahead of testing in order to expedite the process.

Residents with general questions or concerns about the COVID-19 are able to contact the MCHD phone bank by calling 732-845-2070 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.

When the phone bank is not operational, please visit the MCHD website at www.visitmonmouth.com/health for general information related to COVID-19. Residents can also visit the NJ 211 website for additional information at www.nj211.org/coronavirus-covid-19 or by dialing 2-1-1.

For information on the COVID-19 vaccine, please visit the County’s COVID-19 vaccination webpage located at www.visitmonmouth.com/health. Please do not go to a vaccination clinic without a confirmed appointment. There are no extra vaccines available at the clinics.

The breakdown of positive COVID-19 cases by municipality is as follows:

12-April 11-April Aberdeen: 1802 1797 Allenhurst: 67 67 Allentown: 121 120 Asbury Park: 1647 1641 Atlantic Highlands: 326 326 Avon-by-the-Sea: 187 187 Belmar: 526 524 Bradley Beach: 360 359 Brielle: 547 547 Colts Neck: 946 943 Deal: 267 267 Eatontown: 1589 1587 Englishtown: 219 220 Fair Haven: 466 465 Farmingdale: 150 149 Freehold Borough: 1539 1535 Freehold Township: 3420 3414 Hazlet: 1991 1984 Highlands: 351 351 Holmdel: 1554 1552 Howell: 5258 5236 Interlaken: 82 82 Keansburg: 1150 1150 Keyport: 679 679 Lake Como: 166 166 Little Silver: 584 582 Loch Arbour: 24 24 Long Branch: 4153 4143 Manalapan: 3894 3877 Manasquan: 564 561 Marlboro: 3350 3344 Matawan: 1061 1056 Middletown: 6015 5991 Millstone Township: 868 868 Monmouth Beach: 322 322 Neptune City: 488 486 Neptune Township: 3269 3260 Ocean: 2990 2983 Oceanport: 617 616 Red Bank: 1677 1675 Roosevelt: 54 54 Rumson: 644 644 Sea Bright: 134 133 Sea Girt: 164 163 Shrewsbury Borough: 508 508 Shrewsbury Township: 107 107 Spring Lake: 236 236 Spring Lake Heights: 381 381 Tinton Falls: 1737 1733 Union Beach: 575 575 Upper Freehold: 530 529 Wall: 2528 2525 West Long Branch: 1107 1106 Unknown: 0 0

If you would like to read more Monmouth County news updates and information regarding the COVID-19 situation, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.