Murphy Administration Announces $2.5 Million for New Municipal Local Recreation Improvement Grant Program

Grant Applications Are Now Open to Improve Community Parks, Recreation Centers, and Stadiums

Towns have a deadline of May 24 to apply

TRENTON, NJ – Recognizing the critical importance of local recreation at this heightened time of need, the New Jersey Department of Community Affairs’ (DCA) Division of Local Government Services (DLGS) announced that applications are now being accepted for a new Local Recreation Improvement Grant Program that is being offered to New Jersey counties, municipalities, and school districts. The Murphy Administration has allocated $2.5 million in the Fiscal Year 2021 budget to this competitive grant program that supports improvement and repair of public recreation facilities including local parks, municipal recreation centers, and local stadiums.

“Providing people of all ages with public access to community recreation is imperative given the current strain on communities confronting the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Lt. Governor Sheila Oliver, who serves as DCA Commissioner. “Access to outdoor recreation and community resources is critical for mental and physical health, particularly for those residents with limited or no other access to quality outdoor space or private recreational opportunities.”

Local Recreation Improvement Grant funds will be awarded to successful grant applicants to help cover costs associated with updating community centers, playgrounds, pools, fields, walking or bicycle trails, rail trails, multi-sport courts, and recreational facilities; one-time personnel costs directly related to improvements; project development professional services costs; equipment costs including playground and recreation facilities equipment; and environmental remediation costs required to prepare recreation sites for use.

“Assisting towns in achieving unmet recreational obligations addresses equity considerations and helps meet the needs of communities and residents who have been placed under substantial stress due to the lack of quality public recreational facilities and spaces,” said DLGS Director Jacquelyn Suãrez. “The Local Recreation Improvement Grant will help meet this need by allocating funds to local governments to update their facilities and recreational spaces.”

The Local Recreation Improvement Grant (LRIG) was developed to:

• Fund improvements to recreational facilities.

• Provide quality outdoor recreational space to underserved communities, particularly in this time of heightened need.

• Assist local units in achieving unmet recreational obligations.

New Jersey counties, municipalities, and school districts are eligible to apply.

Applications must be submitted through the NJDCA SAGE Portal and are due no later than 5:00 p.m. on May 24, 2021.

Program Guidelines and detailed information about the FY 2021 LRIG Program are available at: www.nj.gov/dca/dlgs/programs/lriggrants.shtml.

The DCA offers a wide range of programs and services, including local government management and finance, affordable housing production, fire safety, building safety, community planning and development, and disaster recovery and mitigation.