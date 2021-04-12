Monmouth County has 243 additional positive cases of COVID-19

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Commissioner Director Thomas A. Arnone and County Commissioner Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that today, April 11, there are 243 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County. There are two new deaths being reported today related to COVID-19 in Monmouth County.

The County Commissioners and the Monmouth County Health Department (MCHD) are strongly urging residents to do their part to slow the spread by practicing social distancing, wearing a face covering when social distancing is not possible, not gathering in large crowds, washing their hands and staying home when sick.

Monmouth County will offer free COVID-19 testing for County residents on Tuesday, April 13 in Long Branch from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Bucky James Community Center located at 231 Wilbur Ray Ave. Residents should note the clinic has 200 tests and once those are administered, the clinic will close for the day.

Information about the County’s COVID-19 testing program is available on www.visitmonmouth.com. Residents are encouraged to fill out the testing requisition form ahead of testing in order to expedite the process.

Residents with general questions or concerns about the COVID-19 are able to contact the MCHD phone bank by calling 732-845-2070 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.

When the phone bank is not operational, please visit the MCHD website at www.visitmonmouth.com/health for general information related to COVID-19. Residents can also visit the NJ 211 website for additional information at www.nj211.org/coronavirus-covid-19 or by dialing 2-1-1.

For information on the COVID-19 vaccine, please visit the County’s COVID-19 vaccination webpage located at www.visitmonmouth.com/health. Please do not go to a vaccination clinic without a confirmed appointment. There are no extra vaccines available at the clinics.

The breakdown of positive COVID-19 cases by municipality is as follows:

11-Apr 10-Apr Aberdeen: 1797 1796 Allenhurst: 67 67 Allentown: 120 120 Asbury Park: 1641 1634 Atlantic Highlands: 326 326 Avon-by-the-Sea: 187 187 Belmar: 524 521 Bradley Beach: 359 358 Brielle: 547 546 Colts Neck: 943 940 Deal: 267 267 Eatontown: 1587 1582 Englishtown: 220 220 Fair Haven: 465 463 Farmingdale: 149 147 Freehold Borough: 1535 1532 Freehold Township: 3414 3403 Hazlet: 1984 1977 Highlands: 351 349 Holmdel: 1552 1545 Howell: 5236 5215 Interlaken: 82 81 Keansburg: 1150 1148 Keyport: 679 676 Lake Como: 166 164 Little Silver: 582 578 Loch Arbour: 24 24 Long Branch: 4143 4135 Manalapan: 3877 3867 Manasquan: 561 558 Marlboro: 3344 3327 Matawan: 1056 1052 Middletown: 5991 5962 Millstone Township: 868 863 Monmouth Beach: 322 321 Neptune City: 486 482 Neptune Township: 3260 3245 Ocean: 2983 2970 Oceanport: 616 614 Red Bank: 1675 1670 Roosevelt: 54 54 Rumson: 644 643 Sea Bright: 133 132 Sea Girt: 163 162 Shrewsbury Borough: 508 506 Shrewsbury Township: 107 107 Spring Lake: 236 236 Spring Lake Heights: 381 383 Tinton Falls: 1733 1725 Union Beach: 575 573 Upper Freehold: 529 528 Wall: 2525 2518 West Long Branch: 1106 1097 Unknown: 0 0

If you would like to read more Monmouth County news updates and information regarding the COVID-19 situation, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.