Monmouth County has 243 additional positive cases of COVID-19

Details
Category: News

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Commissioner Director Thomas A. Arnone and County Commissioner Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that today, April 11, there are 243 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County. There are two new deaths being reported today related to COVID-19 in Monmouth County.

The County Commissioners and the Monmouth County Health Department (MCHD) are strongly urging residents to do their part to slow the spread by practicing social distancing, wearing a face covering when social distancing is not possible, not gathering in large crowds, washing their hands and staying home when sick.

Monmouth County will offer free COVID-19 testing for County residents on Tuesday, April 13 in Long Branch from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Bucky James Community Center located at 231 Wilbur Ray Ave. Residents should note the clinic has 200 tests and once those are administered, the clinic will close for the day.

Information about the County’s COVID-19 testing program is available on www.visitmonmouth.com. Residents are encouraged to fill out the testing requisition form ahead of testing in order to expedite the process.

Residents with general questions or concerns about the COVID-19 are able to contact the MCHD phone bank by calling 732-845-2070 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.

When the phone bank is not operational, please visit the MCHD website at www.visitmonmouth.com/health for general information related to COVID-19. Residents can also visit the NJ 211 website for additional information at www.nj211.org/coronavirus-covid-19 or by dialing 2-1-1.

For information on the COVID-19 vaccine, please visit the County’s COVID-19 vaccination webpage located at www.visitmonmouth.com/health. Please do not go to a vaccination clinic without a confirmed appointment. There are no extra vaccines available at the clinics.

The breakdown of positive COVID-19 cases by municipality is as follows:

 

11-Apr    

10-Apr

Aberdeen:

1797

1796

Allenhurst:

67

67

Allentown:

120

120

Asbury Park:

1641

1634

Atlantic Highlands:

326

326

Avon-by-the-Sea:

187

187

Belmar:

524

521

Bradley Beach:

359

358

Brielle:

547

546

Colts Neck:

943

940

Deal:

267

267

Eatontown:

1587

1582

Englishtown:

220

220

Fair Haven:

465

463

Farmingdale:

149

147

Freehold Borough:

1535

1532

Freehold Township:

3414

3403

Hazlet:

1984

1977

Highlands:

351

349

Holmdel:

1552

1545

Howell:

5236

5215

Interlaken:

82

81

Keansburg:

1150

1148

Keyport:

679

676

Lake Como:

166

164

Little Silver:

582

578

Loch Arbour:

24

24

Long Branch:

4143

4135

Manalapan:

3877

3867

Manasquan:

561

558

Marlboro:

3344

3327

Matawan:

1056

1052

Middletown:

5991

5962

Millstone Township:

868

863

Monmouth Beach:

322

321

Neptune City:

486

482

Neptune Township:

3260

3245

Ocean:

2983

2970

Oceanport:

616

614

Red Bank:

1675

1670

Roosevelt:

54

54

Rumson:

644

643

Sea Bright:

133

132

Sea Girt:

163

162

Shrewsbury Borough:

508

506

Shrewsbury Township:

107

107

Spring Lake:

236

236

Spring Lake Heights:

381

383

Tinton Falls:

1733

1725

Union Beach:

575

573

Upper Freehold:

529

528

Wall:

2525

2518

West Long Branch:

1106

1097

Unknown:

0

0

 

 

If you would like to read more Monmouth County news updates and information regarding the COVID-19 situation, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.

