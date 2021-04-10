Monmouth County has 276 additional positive cases of COVID-19

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Commissioner Director Thomas A. Arnone and County Commissioner Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that today, April 10, there are 276 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County. There are two new deaths being reported today related to COVID-19 in Monmouth County.

The County Commissioners and the Monmouth County Health Department (MCHD) are strongly urging residents to do their part to slow the spread by practicing social distancing, wearing a face covering when social distancing is not possible, not gathering in large crowds, washing their hands and staying home when sick.

Monmouth County will offer free COVID-19 testing for County residents on Tuesday, April 13 in Long Branch from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Bucky James Community Center located at 231 Wilbur Ray Ave. Residents should note the clinic has 200 tests and once those are administered, the clinic will close for the day.

Information about the County’s COVID-19 testing program is available on www.visitmonmouth.com. Residents are encouraged to fill out the testing requisition form ahead of testing in order to expedite the process.

Residents with general questions or concerns about the COVID-19 are able to contact the MCHD phone bank by calling 732-845-2070 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.

When the phone bank is not operational, please visit the MCHD website at www.visitmonmouth.com/health for general information related to COVID-19. Residents can also visit the NJ 211 website for additional information at www.nj211.org/coronavirus-covid-19 or by dialing 2-1-1.

For information on the COVID-19 vaccine, please visit the County’s COVID-19 vaccination webpage located at www.visitmonmouth.com/health. Please do not go to a vaccination clinic without a confirmed appointment. There are no extra vaccines available at the clinics.

The breakdown of positive COVID-19 cases by municipality is as follows:

10-Apr 9-Apr Aberdeen: 1796 1787 Allenhurst: 67 67 Allentown: 120 120 Asbury Park: 1634 1628 Atlantic Highlands: 326 325 Avon-by-the-Sea: 187 186 Belmar: 521 518 Bradley Beach: 358 358 Brielle: 546 545 Colts Neck: 940 936 Deal: 267 265 Eatontown: 1582 1578 Englishtown: 220 219 Fair Haven: 463 458 Farmingdale: 147 145 Freehold Borough: 1532 1527 Freehold Township: 3403 3372 Hazlet: 1977 1962 Highlands: 349 350 Holmdel: 1545 1537 Howell: 5215 5201 Interlaken: 81 81 Keansburg: 1148 1142 Keyport: 676 676 Lake Como: 164 162 Little Silver: 578 576 Loch Arbour: 24 24 Long Branch: 4135 4120 Manalapan: 3867 3852 Manasquan: 558 557 Marlboro: 3327 3311 Matawan: 1052 1050 Middletown: 5962 5931 Millstone Township: 863 860 Monmouth Beach: 321 319 Neptune City: 482 480 Neptune Township: 3245 3241 Ocean: 2970 2957 Oceanport: 614 616 Red Bank: 1670 1665 Roosevelt: 54 53 Rumson: 643 642 Sea Bright: 132 132 Sea Girt: 162 161 Shrewsbury Borough: 506 507 Shrewsbury Township: 107 104 Spring Lake: 236 234 Spring Lake Heights: 383 378 Tinton Falls: 1725 1724 Union Beach: 573 568 Upper Freehold: 528 526 Wall: 2518 2513 West Long Branch: 1097 1094 Unknown: 0 0

If you would like to read more Monmouth County news updates and information regarding the COVID-19 situation, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.