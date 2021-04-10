AHHerald Search

Monmouth County has 276 additional positive cases of COVID-19

Details
Category: News

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Commissioner Director Thomas A. Arnone and County Commissioner Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that today, April 10, there are 276 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County. There are two new deaths being reported today related to COVID-19 in Monmouth County.

The County Commissioners and the Monmouth County Health Department (MCHD) are strongly urging residents to do their part to slow the spread by practicing social distancing, wearing a face covering when social distancing is not possible, not gathering in large crowds, washing their hands and staying home when sick.

Monmouth County will offer free COVID-19 testing for County residents on Tuesday, April 13 in Long Branch from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Bucky James Community Center located at 231 Wilbur Ray Ave. Residents should note the clinic has 200 tests and once those are administered, the clinic will close for the day.

Information about the County’s COVID-19 testing program is available on www.visitmonmouth.com. Residents are encouraged to fill out the testing requisition form ahead of testing in order to expedite the process.

Residents with general questions or concerns about the COVID-19 are able to contact the MCHD phone bank by calling 732-845-2070 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.

When the phone bank is not operational, please visit the MCHD website at www.visitmonmouth.com/health for general information related to COVID-19. Residents can also visit the NJ 211 website for additional information at www.nj211.org/coronavirus-covid-19 or by dialing 2-1-1.

For information on the COVID-19 vaccine, please visit the County’s COVID-19 vaccination webpage located at www.visitmonmouth.com/health. Please do not go to a vaccination clinic without a confirmed appointment. There are no extra vaccines available at the clinics.

The breakdown of positive COVID-19 cases by municipality is as follows:

 

10-Apr    

9-Apr

Aberdeen:

1796

1787

Allenhurst:

67

67

Allentown:

120

120

Asbury Park:

1634

1628

Atlantic Highlands:

326

325

Avon-by-the-Sea:

187

186

Belmar:

521

518

Bradley Beach:

358

358

Brielle:

546

545

Colts Neck:

940

936

Deal:

267

265

Eatontown:

1582

1578

Englishtown:

220

219

Fair Haven:

463

458

Farmingdale:

147

145

Freehold Borough:

1532

1527

Freehold Township:

3403

3372

Hazlet:

1977

1962

Highlands:

349

350

Holmdel:

1545

1537

Howell:

5215

5201

Interlaken:

81

81

Keansburg:

1148

1142

Keyport:

676

676

Lake Como:

164

162

Little Silver:

578

576

Loch Arbour:

24

24

Long Branch:

4135

4120

Manalapan:

3867

3852

Manasquan:

558

557

Marlboro:

3327

3311

Matawan:

1052

1050

Middletown:

5962

5931

Millstone Township:

863

860

Monmouth Beach:

321

319

Neptune City:

482

480

Neptune Township:

3245

3241

Ocean:

2970

2957

Oceanport:

614

616

Red Bank:

1670

1665

Roosevelt:

54

53

Rumson:

643

642

Sea Bright:

132

132

Sea Girt:

162

161

Shrewsbury Borough:

506

507

Shrewsbury Township:

107

104

Spring Lake:

236

234

Spring Lake Heights:

383

378

Tinton Falls:

1725

1724

Union Beach:

573

568

Upper Freehold:

528

526

Wall:

2518

2513

West Long Branch:

1097

1094

Unknown:

0

0

 

 

If you would like to read more Monmouth County news updates and information regarding the COVID-19 situation, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.

We rely on advertising to support our operations.  When you click on an affiliate link we may earn a commission.