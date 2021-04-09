The 200 Club of Monmouth County Supports Long Branch Police Officer Preparing for Kidney Transplant with $5000 Check

Long Branch, NJ – Long Branch Police Officer George Olski was presented with a check for $5000 by Robert Honecker, the President of The 200 Club of Monmouth County, and Ben Lucarelli, the Vice President, to assist with Olski’s medical expenses.

Olski, who has been with the Department since 2002, is suffering from advanced kidney disease and is in need of a transplant. He is married with three young children.

“I have some good news to share… as it turns out my sister is a match after all, so I am preparing for a transplant. It has been a tough road with dialysis three times per week while trying to stay afloat financially. This generous donation from The 200 Club of Monmouth County allows me to pay my mounting medical bills and take care of my family now and after my surgery. It means so much to know the law enforcement and first responder community is here to support me when I need help,” said Olski at the check presentation Tuesday at the Long Branch Municipal Complex.

“The 200 Club of Monmouth County’s main mission is to provide financial assistance to families of first responders who die or are seriously injured in the line of duty. Our Board voted unanimously to expand our support to assist Officer Olski and his family during their time of need. We are grateful to him for his 19 years of dedicated service and hope this helps,” said Honecker.

In the event the donation from his sister cannot be done for whatever reason, Olski is still asking for anyone interested in being tested to determine eligibility for kidney donation to email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .

“When someone in our first responder community needs our help, The 200 Club of Monmouth County is there to assist. We hope the financial assistance provided alleviates some of the stress and hardships during this time,” added Lucarelli.

More About The 200 Club of Monmouth County

Each year, The 200 Club of Monmouth County also awards college scholarships to deserving children of first responders. This summer, The 200 Club of Monmouth County gave 81 students college scholarships totaling $91,750. To date, The 200 Club has given out more than $2.2 million in college scholarships.

The 200 Club of Monmouth County was founded by Monmouth County philanthropists in the 1970s, when each pledged an annual donation of $200. The 200 Club is dedicated to providing financial assistance to the families of our public safety and rescue personnel who are fatally or seriously injured in the line of duty. This includes, but is not limited to, police officers, firefighters, first aid, and EMT technicians of Monmouth County, New Jersey.

The organization is governed by Executive Board Officers who serve a two-year term and a Board of Trustees. It is a 501(c)3 charitable organization with about 1000 members. Community support allows The 200 Club of Monmouth County to continue its mission. To make a donation or apply for membership, please visit our website at www.monmouth200club.com. Be sure to follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube.