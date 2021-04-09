Monmouth County has 310 additional positive cases of COVID-19

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Commissioner Director Thomas A. Arnone and County Commissioner Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that today, April 9, there are 310 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County. There are five new deaths being reported today related to COVID-19 in Monmouth County.

The County Commissioners and the Monmouth County Health Department (MCHD) are strongly urging residents to do their part to slow the spread by practicing social distancing, wearing a face covering when social distancing is not possible, not gathering in large crowds, washing their hands and staying home when sick.

Monmouth County will offer free COVID-19 testing for County residents on Tuesday, April 13 in Long Branch from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Bucky James Community Center located at 231 Wilbur Ray Ave. Residents should note the clinic has 200 tests and once those are administered, the clinic will close for the day.

Information about the County’s COVID-19 testing program is available on www.visitmonmouth.com. Residents are encouraged to fill out the testing requisition form ahead of testing in order to expedite the process.

Residents with general questions or concerns about the COVID-19 are able to contact the MCHD phone bank by calling 732-845-2070 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.

When the phone bank is not operational, please visit the MCHD website at www.visitmonmouth.com/health for general information related to COVID-19. Residents can also visit the NJ 211 website for additional information at www.nj211.org/coronavirus-covid-19 or by dialing 2-1-1.

For information on the COVID-19 vaccine, please visit the County’s COVID-19 vaccination webpage located at www.visitmonmouth.com/health. Please do not go to a vaccination clinic without a confirmed appointment. There are no extra vaccines available at the clinics.

The breakdown of positive COVID-19 cases by municipality is as follows:

9-April 8-April Aberdeen: 1787 1777 Allenhurst: 67 67 Allentown: 120 120 Asbury Park: 1628 1612 Atlantic Highlands: 325 324 Avon-by-the-Sea: 186 186 Belmar: 518 518 Bradley Beach: 358 356 Brielle: 545 544 Colts Neck: 936 934 Deal: 265 264 Eatontown: 1578 1573 Englishtown: 219 217 Fair Haven: 458 457 Farmingdale: 145 144 Freehold Borough: 1527 1520 Freehold Township: 3372 3351 Hazlet: 1962 1949 Highlands: 350 350 Holmdel: 1537 1527 Howell: 5201 5177 Interlaken: 81 80 Keansburg: 1142 1139 Keyport: 676 675 Lake Como: 162 161 Little Silver: 576 575 Loch Arbour: 24 24 Long Branch: 4120 4106 Manalapan: 3852 3825 Manasquan: 557 556 Marlboro: 3311 3290 Matawan: 1050 1046 Middletown: 5931 5894 Millstone Township: 860 857 Monmouth Beach: 319 319 Neptune City: 480 478 Neptune Township: 3241 3227 Ocean: 2957 2945 Oceanport: 616 615 Red Bank: 1665 1652 Roosevelt: 53 53 Rumson: 642 640 Sea Bright: 132 132 Sea Girt: 161 161 Shrewsbury Borough: 507 506 Shrewsbury Township: 104 104 Spring Lake: 234 231 Spring Lake Heights: 378 376 Tinton Falls: 1724 1714 Union Beach: 568 565 Upper Freehold: 526 523 Wall: 2513 2501 West Long Branch: 1094 1090 Unknown: 0 0

If you would like to read more Monmouth County news updates and information regarding the COVID-19 situation, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.