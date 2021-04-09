AHHerald Search

Monmouth County has 310 additional positive cases of COVID-19

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Commissioner Director Thomas A. Arnone and County Commissioner Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that today, April 9, there are 310 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County. There are five new deaths being reported today related to COVID-19 in Monmouth County.

The County Commissioners and the Monmouth County Health Department (MCHD) are strongly urging residents to do their part to slow the spread by practicing social distancing, wearing a face covering when social distancing is not possible, not gathering in large crowds, washing their hands and staying home when sick.

Monmouth County will offer free COVID-19 testing for County residents on Tuesday, April 13 in Long Branch from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Bucky James Community Center located at 231 Wilbur Ray Ave. Residents should note the clinic has 200 tests and once those are administered, the clinic will close for the day.

Information about the County’s COVID-19 testing program is available on www.visitmonmouth.com. Residents are encouraged to fill out the testing requisition form ahead of testing in order to expedite the process.

Residents with general questions or concerns about the COVID-19 are able to contact the MCHD phone bank by calling 732-845-2070 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.

When the phone bank is not operational, please visit the MCHD website at www.visitmonmouth.com/health for general information related to COVID-19. Residents can also visit the NJ 211 website for additional information at www.nj211.org/coronavirus-covid-19 or by dialing 2-1-1.

For information on the COVID-19 vaccine, please visit the County’s COVID-19 vaccination webpage located at www.visitmonmouth.com/health. Please do not go to a vaccination clinic without a confirmed appointment. There are no extra vaccines available at the clinics.

The breakdown of positive COVID-19 cases by municipality is as follows:

 

9-April    

8-April

Aberdeen:

1787

1777

Allenhurst:

67

67

Allentown:

120

120

Asbury Park:

1628

1612

Atlantic Highlands:

325

324

Avon-by-the-Sea:

186

186

Belmar:

518

518

Bradley Beach:

358

356

Brielle:

545

544

Colts Neck:

936

934

Deal:

265

264

Eatontown:

1578

1573

Englishtown:

219

217

Fair Haven:

458

457

Farmingdale:

145

144

Freehold Borough:

1527

1520

Freehold Township:

3372

3351

Hazlet:

1962

1949

Highlands:

350

350

Holmdel:

1537

1527

Howell:

5201

5177

Interlaken:

81

80

Keansburg:

1142

1139

Keyport:

676

675

Lake Como:

162

161

Little Silver:

576

575

Loch Arbour:

24

24

Long Branch:

4120

4106

Manalapan:

3852

3825

Manasquan:

557

556

Marlboro:

3311

3290

Matawan:

1050

1046

Middletown:

5931

5894

Millstone Township:

860

857

Monmouth Beach:

319

319

Neptune City:

480

478

Neptune Township:

3241

3227

Ocean:

2957

2945

Oceanport:

616

615

Red Bank:

1665

1652

Roosevelt:

53

53

Rumson:

642

640

Sea Bright:

132

132

Sea Girt:

161

161

Shrewsbury Borough:

507

506

Shrewsbury Township:

104

104

Spring Lake:

234

231

Spring Lake Heights:

378

376

Tinton Falls:

1724

1714

Union Beach:

568

565

Upper Freehold:

526

523

Wall:

2513

2501

West Long Branch:

1094

1090

Unknown:

0

0

 

If you would like to read more Monmouth County news updates and information regarding the COVID-19 situation, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.

