Highlands Man Charged with Voter Fraud, Used Business Address

FREEHOLD – A Middlesex County man is charged with using his Highlands Borough business address to vote in Monmouth County general elections, instead of the district of his primary residence in Middlesex County, announced Monmouth County Prosecutor Christopher J. Gramiccioni.

Steven Solop, 67, of the Colonia section of Woodbridge Township, is charged with third degree fraudulent voting, interference with election; and third degree false registration. Solop surrendered to investigators at the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office on Thursday, where he was charged, processed, and released on a summons pending a future court date.

An investigation by the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office revealed that between October 2015 through November 2019, Solop voted at the Highlands Borough, Monmouth County polling stations in New Jersey State General Elections. Solop fraudulently registered to vote in Monmouth County citing his business address on Bay Avenue in Highlands Borough as his primary residence. Solop was not entitled to vote in Monmouth County elections but registered and voted in the elections regardless of his primary residence being in Middlesex County. The investigation revealed Solop should have lawfully registered to vote in his residential Woodbridge voting district, where records show he was registered in 1996 and voted from 1999 through 2014.

If convicted of a third degree crime, Solop faces a custodial sentence of three to five years in a New Jersey state prison.

The case is assigned to Monmouth County Assistant Prosecutor Kristen Anastos.

Despite these charges, every defendant is presumed innocent, unless and until found guilty beyond a reasonable doubt, following a trial at which the defendant has all the trial rights guaranteed by the U.S. Constitution and State law.