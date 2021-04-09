Monmouth County Library Celebrates Library Week all Month Long

MANALAPAN - A series of book discussions, literature and writing programs is one way the Monmouth County Library is celebrating National Library Week all month long, including discussions of everything from poetry to the Ice at the end of the world, honoring Earth Day on Tuesday, April 20.

For book discussions, the library offers the opportunity for library members to pick up books in person or use the Library’s door-side service to access books, together with limited availability via Monmouth.overdrive.com. Interested persons can sign in for discussion sessions conducted free on charge on a virtual platform. Registration and internet access are required for all discussions, and registration is available at the Library’s website’s Upcoming Events list. E-mailed information on each discussion will be provided after a noon registration period ends the day before each event.

Poetic Universal Wit and Wisdom, with local poet Flora Higgins making the presentation, will honor National Poetry Month also observed in April and will be held Wednesday, April 14 at 7 p.m. The event will feature Higgins’ reading poetry featuring both wit and wisdom and ranging from topics of gods and gardens, to love and nature.

Book discussions include Jeanmarie Kantor’s moderation of A Novel Idea, a discussion of “The Keeper of Lost Causes” by Jussi Adler-Olsen, an event scheduled for Thursday, April 15 at 10:30 a.m.

On Tuesday, April 20 at 6:30 p.m. librarian and researcher Donna Mansfield will moderate the author talk by Jon Gertner, author of “The Ice at the End of the World.” Gertner’s book takes the reader into the unknown past of Greenland as well as the problems and situations it faces in the future. The program is sponsored by Resilient Communities: Libraries Respond to Climate Change, and is a pilot program of the American Library Association. It is co-sponsored by the Monmouth County library.

“Waking Lions”, a novel by Ayelet Gundar-Goshen will be featured as the book discussion slated for Wednesday, April 21 at 10:30 a.m. and features Beth Miller of the Eastern Branch Library as moderator.

Tillie Olsen’s short story, “I Stand Here Ironing,” will be featured during a short story discussion on Thursday, April 22 at 10:30 a.m. and is moderated by Mary Patterson of the Hazlet branch of the Monmouth County Library.

“American Dirt”, a novel described as the “Grapes of Wrath of our Times,” will be the featured book under discussion on Wednesday, April 28, at 10:30 a.m. and is moderated by Robyn Miller of the Headquarters Library staff.

The library is also featuring a Reel Movie discussion, “Wild Mountain Thyme,”

a 2020 PG-13 film and love story. That will be featured on Thursday, April 29 at 10:30 a.m.

“I continue to be high on praise for the staff of all of the branches of our Monmouth County Library system,” said County Commissioner Lillian G. Burry, the county’s liaison to the Library. “The technology staff at the Headquarters library and the interaction of each of the library employees have continued to face the challenges of the Covid-19 regulations that prevent all these activities from taking place within the library walls. However, their ingenuity and continued dedication to excellence also prove the library, at least the Monmouth County Library, is ready to meet and overcome any challenge in its dedication to providing literature, education, research, recreation and entertainment to the residents of Monmouth County.”

For more information on all of these programs as well as all virtual programs, activities and recreation offered by the Monmouth County Library, visit www.MonmouthCountyLib.org or visit @MonCoLibrary.