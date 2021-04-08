Monmouth County has 275 additional positive cases of COVID-19

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Commissioner Director Thomas A. Arnone and County Commissioner Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that today, April 8, there are 275 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County. There are zero new deaths being reported today related to COVID-19 in Monmouth County.

The County Commissioners and the Monmouth County Health Department (MCHD) are strongly urging residents to do their part to slow the spread by practicing social distancing, wearing a face covering when social distancing is not possible, not gathering in large crowds, washing their hands and staying home when sick.

Monmouth County will offer free COVID-19 testing for County residents on Tuesday, April 13 in Long Branch from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Bucky James Community Center located at 231 Wilbur Ray Ave. Residents should note the clinic has 200 tests and once those are administered, the clinic will close for the day.

Information about the County’s COVID-19 testing program is available on www.visitmonmouth.com. Residents are encouraged to fill out the testing requisition form ahead of testing in order to expedite the process.

Residents with general questions or concerns about the COVID-19 are able to contact the MCHD phone bank by calling 732-845-2070 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.

When the phone bank is not operational, please visit the MCHD website at www.visitmonmouth.com/health for general information related to COVID-19. Residents can also visit the NJ 211 website for additional information at www.nj211.org/coronavirus-covid-19 or by dialing 2-1-1.

For information on the COVID-19 vaccine, please visit the County’s COVID-19 vaccination webpage located at www.visitmonmouth.com/health. Please do not go to a vaccination clinic without a confirmed appointment. There are no extra vaccines available at the clinics.

The breakdown of positive COVID-19 cases by municipality is as follows:

8-April 7-April Aberdeen: 1777 1774 Allenhurst: 67 67 Allentown: 120 119 Asbury Park: 1612 1608 Atlantic Highlands: 324 323 Avon-by-the-Sea: 186 186 Belmar: 518 516 Bradley Beach: 356 353 Brielle: 544 542 Colts Neck: 934 930 Deal: 264 264 Eatontown: 1573 1564 Englishtown: 217 216 Fair Haven: 457 456 Farmingdale: 144 144 Freehold Borough: 1520 1513 Freehold Township: 3351 3336 Hazlet: 1949 1942 Highlands: 350 349 Holmdel: 1527 1520 Howell: 5177 5148 Interlaken: 80 80 Keansburg: 1139 1128 Keyport: 675 672 Lake Como: 161 161 Little Silver: 575 573 Loch Arbour: 24 24 Long Branch: 4106 4091 Manalapan: 3825 3805 Manasquan: 556 556 Marlboro: 3290 3272 Matawan: 1046 1045 Middletown: 5894 5871 Millstone Township: 857 852 Monmouth Beach: 319 319 Neptune City: 478 477 Neptune Township: 3227 3215 Ocean: 2945 2933 Oceanport: 615 609 Red Bank: 1652 1645 Roosevelt: 53 53 Rumson: 640 632 Sea Bright: 132 132 Sea Girt: 161 161 Shrewsbury Borough: 506 505 Shrewsbury Township: 104 103 Spring Lake: 231 231 Spring Lake Heights: 376 376 Tinton Falls: 1714 1705 Union Beach: 565 563 Upper Freehold: 523 520 Wall: 2501 2492 West Long Branch: 1090 1082 Unknown: 0 0

If you would like to read more Monmouth County news updates and information regarding the COVID-19 situation, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.