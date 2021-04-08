AHHerald Search

Monmouth County has 275 additional positive cases of COVID-19

Details
Category: News

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Commissioner Director Thomas A. Arnone and County Commissioner Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that today, April 8, there are 275 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County. There are zero new deaths being reported today related to COVID-19 in Monmouth County.

The County Commissioners and the Monmouth County Health Department (MCHD) are strongly urging residents to do their part to slow the spread by practicing social distancing, wearing a face covering when social distancing is not possible, not gathering in large crowds, washing their hands and staying home when sick.

Monmouth County will offer free COVID-19 testing for County residents on Tuesday, April 13 in Long Branch from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Bucky James Community Center located at 231 Wilbur Ray Ave. Residents should note the clinic has 200 tests and once those are administered, the clinic will close for the day.

Information about the County’s COVID-19 testing program is available on www.visitmonmouth.com. Residents are encouraged to fill out the testing requisition form ahead of testing in order to expedite the process.

Residents with general questions or concerns about the COVID-19 are able to contact the MCHD phone bank by calling 732-845-2070 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.

When the phone bank is not operational, please visit the MCHD website at www.visitmonmouth.com/health for general information related to COVID-19. Residents can also visit the NJ 211 website for additional information at www.nj211.org/coronavirus-covid-19 or by dialing 2-1-1.

For information on the COVID-19 vaccine, please visit the County’s COVID-19 vaccination webpage located at www.visitmonmouth.com/health. Please do not go to a vaccination clinic without a confirmed appointment. There are no extra vaccines available at the clinics.

The breakdown of positive COVID-19 cases by municipality is as follows:

 

8-April    

7-April

Aberdeen:

1777

1774

Allenhurst:

67

67

Allentown:

120

119

Asbury Park:

1612

1608

Atlantic Highlands:

324

323

Avon-by-the-Sea:

186

186

Belmar:

518

516

Bradley Beach:

356

353

Brielle:

544

542

Colts Neck:

934

930

Deal:

264

264

Eatontown:

1573

1564

Englishtown:

217

216

Fair Haven:

457

456

Farmingdale:

144

144

Freehold Borough:

1520

1513

Freehold Township:

3351

3336

Hazlet:

1949

1942

Highlands:

350

349

Holmdel:

1527

1520

Howell:

5177

5148

Interlaken:

80

80

Keansburg:

1139

1128

Keyport:

675

672

Lake Como:

161

161

Little Silver:

575

573

Loch Arbour:

24

24

Long Branch:

4106

4091

Manalapan:

3825

3805

Manasquan:

556

556

Marlboro:

3290

3272

Matawan:

1046

1045

Middletown:

5894

5871

Millstone Township:

857

852

Monmouth Beach:

319

319

Neptune City:

478

477

Neptune Township:

3227

3215

Ocean:

2945

2933

Oceanport:

615

609

Red Bank:

1652

1645

Roosevelt:

53

53

Rumson:

640

632

Sea Bright:

132

132

Sea Girt:

161

161

Shrewsbury Borough:

506

505

Shrewsbury Township:

104

103

Spring Lake:

231

231

Spring Lake Heights:

376

376

Tinton Falls:

1714

1705

Union Beach:

565

563

Upper Freehold:

523

520

Wall:

2501

2492

West Long Branch:

1090

1082

Unknown:

0

0

 

If you would like to read more Monmouth County news updates and information regarding the COVID-19 situation, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.

We rely on advertising to support our operations.  When you click on an affiliate link we may earn a commission.