Monmouth County Free Rabies Clinic for Cats and Dogs

SATURDAY, APRIL 24, 2021

Location:

MONMOUTH BEACH BATHING PAVILION BEACH PARKING LOT

29 Ocean Ave, Monmouth Beach, NJ 07750

Time:

10:00 AM - 11:30 AM

This is a DRIVE- THRU CLINIC- All owners and pets must remain in their vehicle until instructed to proceed to veterinarian area.

Owners must be able to properly restrain their pet, otherwise services may be refused in the effort to maintain the safety of all.

REQUIRED PAPERWORK PER PET: Rabies Vaccination Certificate Application Form

What you should know about rabies in NJ

What do I need to know about Rabies Clinics offered by the MCRHC?

Owners must wear a mask at all times and practice social distancing.

ANIMAL MUST BE SUPERVISED BY AN ADULT.

Dogs must remain on a leash / Cats 1 to a carrier

We reserve the right to refuse services in the effort to maintain the safety of staff and participants.

IF YOU HAVE ANY QUESTIONS PLEASE CONTACT: 732-493-9520

Clinics subject to cancellation/postponement without notice

Only healthy dogs and cats that can be safely restrained by owner shall be vaccinated at our clinics.

Dogs and cats that cannot be properly restrained by owner will not be vaccinated at our clinics.