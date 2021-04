Community Celebrates Mayor Marchetti's Birthday

ATLANTIC HIGHLANDS, NJ - It was former Atlantic Highlands Mayor Helen Marchetti's 96th birthday April 7 and neighbors wanted to join in the celebration.

PHOTO: A giant yard sign made by Card in the Garden

Brian and Erin Dougherty, and children Sloane, Piper and Becket had Card in the Garden, a local company, create this giant front yard greeting so the passing public could also share the former mayor's natal day.