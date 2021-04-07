Middletown Man Identified as Pedestrian in Fatal Accident

Middletown – On April 6, 2021 at approximately 7:53p.m., the Middletown Twp. Police Department responded to a motor vehicle crash involving a pedestrian that was struck. The crash occurred in the northbound lanes at the intersection of State Route 35 and Navesink River Road. The pedestrian, identified as William McAvoy, 62, of Middletown, died at the scene as a result of his injuries.
The crash investigation is still ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Middletown Twp. Police Traffic Safety Unit at (732) 615-2045.