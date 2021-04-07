AHHerald Search

Monmouth County has 291 additional positive cases of COVID-19

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Commissioner Director Thomas A. Arnone and County Commissioner Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that today, April 7, there are 291 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County. There are two new deaths being reported today related to COVID-19 in Monmouth County.

The County Commissioners and the Monmouth County Health Department (MCHD) are strongly urging residents to do their part to slow the spread by practicing social distancing, wearing a face covering when social distancing is not possible, not gathering in large crowds, washing their hands and staying home when sick.

Monmouth County will offer free COVID-19 testing for County residents on Wednesday, April 7 in Freehold Borough from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Freehold Borough Fire Dept., 49 W. Main Street. Residents should note the clinic has 200 tests and once those are administered, the clinic will close for the day.

Information about the County’s COVID-19 testing program is available on www.visitmonmouth.com. Residents are encouraged to fill out the testing requisition form ahead of testing in order to expedite the process.

Residents with general questions or concerns about the COVID-19 are able to contact the MCHD phone bank by calling 732-845-2070 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.

When the phone bank is not operational, please visit the MCHD website at www.visitmonmouth.com/health for general information related to COVID-19. Residents can also visit the NJ 211 website for additional information at www.nj211.org/coronavirus-covid-19 or by dialing 2-1-1.

For information on the COVID-19 vaccine, please visit the County’s COVID-19 vaccination webpage located at www.visitmonmouth.com/health. Please do not go to a vaccination clinic without a confirmed appointment. There are no extra vaccines available at the clinics.

The breakdown of positive COVID-19 cases by municipality is as follows:

 

7-April    

6-April

Aberdeen:

1774

1763

Allenhurst:

67

67

Allentown:

119

119

Asbury Park:

1608

1601

Atlantic Highlands:

323

322

Avon-by-the-Sea:

186

186

Belmar:

516

514

Bradley Beach:

353

351

Brielle:

542

540

Colts Neck:

930

929

Deal:

264

264

Eatontown:

1564

1556

Englishtown:

216

216

Fair Haven:

456

455

Farmingdale:

144

144

Freehold Borough:

1513

1508

Freehold Township:

3336

3322

Hazlet:

1942

1932

Highlands:

349

347

Holmdel:

1520

1514

Howell:

5148

5111

Interlaken:

80

79

Keansburg:

1128

1126

Keyport:

672

667

Lake Como:

161

160

Little Silver:

573

571

Loch Arbour:

24

24

Long Branch:

4091

4077

Manalapan:

3805

3796

Manasquan:

556

552

Marlboro:

3272

3250

Matawan:

1045

1043

Middletown:

5871

5841

Millstone Township:

852

849

Monmouth Beach:

319

317

Neptune City:

477

476

Neptune Township:

3215

3195

Ocean:

2933

2916

Oceanport:

609

604

Red Bank:

1645

1641

Roosevelt:

53

53

Rumson:

632

629

Sea Bright:

132

132

Sea Girt:

161

161

Shrewsbury Borough:

505

505

Shrewsbury Township:

103

103

Spring Lake:

231

230

Spring Lake Heights:

376

376

Tinton Falls:

1705

1697

Union Beach:

563

560

Upper Freehold:

520

519

Wall:

2492

2473

West Long Branch:

1082

1080

Unknown:

0

0

 

If you would like to read more Monmouth County news updates and information regarding the COVID-19 situation, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.

