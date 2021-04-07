Monmouth County has 291 additional positive cases of COVID-19

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Commissioner Director Thomas A. Arnone and County Commissioner Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that today, April 7, there are 291 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County. There are two new deaths being reported today related to COVID-19 in Monmouth County.

The County Commissioners and the Monmouth County Health Department (MCHD) are strongly urging residents to do their part to slow the spread by practicing social distancing, wearing a face covering when social distancing is not possible, not gathering in large crowds, washing their hands and staying home when sick.

Monmouth County will offer free COVID-19 testing for County residents on Wednesday, April 7 in Freehold Borough from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Freehold Borough Fire Dept., 49 W. Main Street. Residents should note the clinic has 200 tests and once those are administered, the clinic will close for the day.

Information about the County’s COVID-19 testing program is available on www.visitmonmouth.com. Residents are encouraged to fill out the testing requisition form ahead of testing in order to expedite the process.

Residents with general questions or concerns about the COVID-19 are able to contact the MCHD phone bank by calling 732-845-2070 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.

When the phone bank is not operational, please visit the MCHD website at www.visitmonmouth.com/health for general information related to COVID-19. Residents can also visit the NJ 211 website for additional information at www.nj211.org/coronavirus-covid-19 or by dialing 2-1-1.

For information on the COVID-19 vaccine, please visit the County’s COVID-19 vaccination webpage located at www.visitmonmouth.com/health. Please do not go to a vaccination clinic without a confirmed appointment. There are no extra vaccines available at the clinics.

The breakdown of positive COVID-19 cases by municipality is as follows:

7-April 6-April Aberdeen: 1774 1763 Allenhurst: 67 67 Allentown: 119 119 Asbury Park: 1608 1601 Atlantic Highlands: 323 322 Avon-by-the-Sea: 186 186 Belmar: 516 514 Bradley Beach: 353 351 Brielle: 542 540 Colts Neck: 930 929 Deal: 264 264 Eatontown: 1564 1556 Englishtown: 216 216 Fair Haven: 456 455 Farmingdale: 144 144 Freehold Borough: 1513 1508 Freehold Township: 3336 3322 Hazlet: 1942 1932 Highlands: 349 347 Holmdel: 1520 1514 Howell: 5148 5111 Interlaken: 80 79 Keansburg: 1128 1126 Keyport: 672 667 Lake Como: 161 160 Little Silver: 573 571 Loch Arbour: 24 24 Long Branch: 4091 4077 Manalapan: 3805 3796 Manasquan: 556 552 Marlboro: 3272 3250 Matawan: 1045 1043 Middletown: 5871 5841 Millstone Township: 852 849 Monmouth Beach: 319 317 Neptune City: 477 476 Neptune Township: 3215 3195 Ocean: 2933 2916 Oceanport: 609 604 Red Bank: 1645 1641 Roosevelt: 53 53 Rumson: 632 629 Sea Bright: 132 132 Sea Girt: 161 161 Shrewsbury Borough: 505 505 Shrewsbury Township: 103 103 Spring Lake: 231 230 Spring Lake Heights: 376 376 Tinton Falls: 1705 1697 Union Beach: 563 560 Upper Freehold: 520 519 Wall: 2492 2473 West Long Branch: 1082 1080 Unknown: 0 0

If you would like to read more Monmouth County news updates and information regarding the COVID-19 situation, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.